Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rises as U.S.-China trade comments calm markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 10:40pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in an oil field in Midland, Texas

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump predicted a trade deal with China after positive comments by Beijing, calming nerves after a round of tit-for-tat tariff hikes had sent markets reeling.

Brent crude was up by 25 cents, or 0.4%, at $58.95 a barrel by 0214 GMT, after falling 1% in the previous session, dropping for a third day in a row.

U.S. crude was up by 30 cents or 0.6% at $53.94 a barrel, having also dropped 1% on Monday for a fourth day of declines.

Trump on Monday said he believed China was sincere about wanting to reach a deal, while Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said China was willing to resolve the dispute through "calm" negotiations, settling global markets.

"For now, the street is in thrall to the President's comments, with financial markets doing abrupt changes of direction on his words that wouldn't look out of place in Fast and the Furious film," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Oil prices have fallen around 20% from a 2019 high reached in April, in part because of worries that the U.S.-China trade conflict is hurting the global economy, which could dent demand for oil.

China's Commerce Ministry said last week it would impose additional tariffs of 5% or 10% on a total of 5,078 products originating from the United States, including crude oil, agricultural products and small aircraft.

In retaliation, Trump said he was ordering U.S. companies to look at ways to close operations in China and make products in the United States.

"Unless you believe a trade deal will happen the slowdown in the global economy continues ... and earnings all over the globe will be under pressure," said Greg McKenna, strategist at McKenna Macro.

The measures are prompting reactions from Chinese companies, with Sinopec seeking a tariff exemption for importing U.S. oil in the coming months, sources told Reuters.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories likely fell last week, while distillate stockpiles rose, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday. [EIA/S]

Five analysts polled by Reuters estimated, on average, that crude inventories fell 2.1 million barrels in the week to Aug. 23.

GRAPHIC: U.S. crude inventories, weekly changes https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/US-OIL-STOCKS/0H001QEL67HJ/eikon.png

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Aaron Sheldrick
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.44% 59.04 Delayed Quote.11.52%
WTI 0.45% 54.02 Delayed Quote.23.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:06pJapan closely watching yen moves 'with urgency' - Finance Minister Aso
RE
10:42pOil rises as U.S.-China trade comments calm markets
RE
10:40pOil rises as U.S.-China trade comments calm markets
RE
10:36pJapan automakers need not worry about U.S. trade talks outcome - Motegi
RE
10:31pHong Kong protests fuel buyer interest in luxury Australia, NZ homes
RE
10:26pChina's Strong Consumer Prices Boosted Industrial Profits in July
DJ
09:18pEXCLUSIVE : Brazil's Petrobras refineries sale lures trading cos, PetroChina, Saudi Aramco - sources
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:59pDollar rebounds as Washington, Beijing tamp down trade tensions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
2Oklahoma judge finds J&J liable in first trial over opioids
3BMW AG : Ferdinand Piech, architect of VW's global expansion, dies aged 82 - Bild
4WESTERN INVESTMENT COMPANY OF CANADA : Western files Q2 Statements and MD&A on SEDAR - Quarterly Net Income up..
5ACTIVISION BLIZZARD : ACTIVISION BLIZZARD :  The Adventure Begins Anew—World of Warcraft® Classic Is Now..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group