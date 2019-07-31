Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rises as U.S. crude stocks fall, market awaits U.S. Fed rate cut

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
07/31/2019 | 01:35pm EDT
A wastewater injection well owned by Parsley Energy operates in the Permian Basin near Midland

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices rose for a fifth day on Wednesday, supported by a larger-than-expected drop in U.S. inventories and investor expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will lower borrowing costs for the first time in more than a decade.

The front-month Brent crude futures contract, which expires Wednesday, rose 41 cents to $65.13 a barrel by 1:15 p.m. EDT (1715 GMT), while the higher-volume second-month contract traded at $65.15 a barrel. Brent was set to end the month down 2.1% for July.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 45 cents to $58.50 a barrel.

U.S. crude inventories <USOILC=ECI> fell by 8.5 million barrels in the week ended July 26, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. Analysts expected a decrease of 2.6 million barrels.

"The report was bullish due to the large crude oil inventory drawdown and strong demand from refiners and drivers," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital Management. "Refiners are running at very high rates, and gasoline demand remains quite high, as the summer driving season persists."

Most investors expect the Fed to cut interest rates on Wednesday. The decision is due at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) at the end of a two-day policy meeting.

A rate cut would be "a double boon for oil prices. On one hand it should encourage U.S. oil demand and on the other it will apply downward pressure on the dollar," PVM Oil Associates analyst Stephen Brennock said.


(GRAPHIC - U.S. crude inventories, weekly changes since 2017:

Libya's Sharara oilfield, the country's largest, shut after a problem on Tuesday with a valve on the pipeline linking it to the Zawiya oil terminal. State-owned National Oil Corp (NOC) declared force majeure on loadings of the crude grade on Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia's oil production fell to 9.6 million barrels per day in July and will stay below 10 million bpd in the coming months, a Saudi oil source told Reuters.

Backwardation in Brent <LCOc1-LCOc2>, a market structure in which later-dated contracts trade at lower levels than near-term contracts, has to a large extent evaporated, signaling a well-supplied market despite OPEC-led output cuts and U.S. sanctions on oil producers Iran and Venezuela.


(GRAPHIC - Backwardation evaporated:

In Shanghai, U.S.-China trade talks are taking place in an effort to end a year-long trade war. Negotiators wrapped up a brief round of trade talks on Wednesday that both sides described as "constructive."

A Reuters monthly poll showed oil prices are expected to be range-bound near current levels this year as slowing economic growth and a protracted trade dispute curb demand.

(Additional reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London, Aaron Sheldrick, Yuka Obayashi and Yuri Harada in Tokyo; Editing by David Gregorio and Alistair Bell)

By Stephanie Kelly

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
1
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48pU.S., China to keep talking on trade, progress elusive in Shanghai meeting
RE
01:45pU.S., China to keep talking on trade, progress elusive in Shanghai meeting
RE
01:44pU.S., China to keep talking on trade, progress elusive in Shanghai meeting
RE
01:35pOil rises as U.S. crude stocks fall, market awaits U.S. Fed rate cut
RE
01:34pOil rises as U.S. crude stocks fall, market awaits U.S. Fed rate cut
RE
01:30pNFU NATIONAL FARMERS UNION : RFS Obligations Must Account for Hardship Waivers
PU
01:29pNorth American Rail Traffic Fell 3.1% in Week Ended July 27
DJ
01:20pCRYSTALLEX WOULD NEED SANCTIONS WAIVER TO SEIZE CITGO SHARES : Guaido adviser
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : services, wearables shore up results as iPhone drops below half of sales
2Oil rises as U.S. crude stocks fall, market awaits U.S. Fed rate cut
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Samsung says Japanese curbs cloud outlook as profit halves, shares fall
4ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS : ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL : shares plunge to new low as carmaker slum..
5MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC. : MKS INSTRUMENTS: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group