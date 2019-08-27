Log in
Oil rises as drop in U.S. inventories eases recession worries

08/27/2019 | 10:39pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A pump jack operates in the Permian Basin oil and natural gas production area near Odessa

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, with U.S. crude gaining 1% after an inventory report showed U.S. stockpiles fell more than expected, helping ease worries about economic growth due to the Sino-U.S. trade war.

Brent crude was up by 37 cents, or 0.6%, at $59.88 a barrel by 0220 GMT. West Texas intermediate crude was up 55 cents, or 1.0%, at $55.48 a barrel.

U.S. crude stockpiles fell sharply last week as imports dropped, plummeting by 11.1 million barrels, compared with expectations for a 2 million barrel draw, data from industry group, the American Petroleum Institute (API), showed. [API/S]

The U.S. government's weekly report is due to be released Wednesday morning and if official numbers confirm the API data then it will be the biggest weekly decline in nine weeks. [EIA/S]

"The mammoth crude inventory draw has, at least for the time being, put to rest those U.S. recessionary doom and gloom fears that have been hanging over oil markets like a dark cloud," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at Valour Markets.

(GRAPHIC: U.S. crude inventories - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/US-OIL-STOCKS/0H001QEL67HJ/eikon.png)

Still, concerns about global growth amid the raging trade war between the United States and China are likely to cap gains.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that he believed China was sincere about wanting to reach a deal, while Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said China was willing to resolve the dispute through "calm" negotiations.

On Tuesday, however, concerns about trade resurfaced after China's foreign ministry that it had not heard of any recent telephone call between the United States and China on trade, and said it hopes Washington can stop its wrong actions and create conditions for talks.

Crude oil prices have fallen about 20% from 2019 highs reached in April, partly because of worries that the U.S.-China trade war is hurting the global economy, which could dent demand for oil.

"Global recession risks are higher than at any stage since the (global financial crisis) and the U.S. is not immune," Morgan Stanley said.

China's Commerce Ministry last week said it would impose additional tariffs of 5% or 10% on 5,078 products originating from the United States, including crude oil, agricultural products and small aircraft.

In retaliation, Trump said he was ordering U.S. companies to look at ways to close operations in China and make products in the United States.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Aaron Sheldrick
