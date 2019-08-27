Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rises as hopes grow for U.S.-China trade breakthrough

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 02:50am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pump jacks operate at sunset in an oil field in Midland, Texas

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump predicted a trade deal with China after positive comments by Beijing, calming nerves after a round of tit-for-tat tariff hikes had sent markets reeling.

Brent crude was up by 26 cents, or 0.4%, at $58.96 a barrel by 0636 GMT, after falling 1% in the previous session, dropping for a third day in a row.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up by 23 cents, or 0.4%, at $53.87 a barrel, having also dropped 1% on Monday for a fourth day of declines.

Trump on Monday said he believed China was sincere about wanting to reach a deal, while Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said China was willing to resolve the dispute through "calm" negotiations, settling global markets.

"For now, the street is in thrall to the President's comments, with financial markets doing abrupt changes of direction on his words that wouldn't look out of place in a Fast and the Furious film," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Oil prices have fallen around 20% from their highs for 2019 reached in April, in part because of worries that the U.S.-China trade conflict is hurting the global economy, which could dent demand for oil.

China's Commerce Ministry said last week it would impose additional tariffs of 5% or 10% on a total of 5,078 products originating from the United States, including crude oil, agricultural products and small aircraft.

In retaliation, Trump said he was ordering U.S. companies to look at ways to close operations in China and make products in the United States.

"Unless you believe a trade deal will happen the slowdown in the global economy continues ... and earnings all over the globe will be under pressure," said Greg McKenna, strategist at McKenna Macro.

The measures are prompting reactions from Chinese companies, with Sinopec seeking a tariff exemption for importing U.S. oil in the coming months, sources told Reuters.

Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil and gasoline inventories likely fell last week, while distillate stockpiles rose, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Five analysts polled by Reuters estimated, on average, that crude inventories fell 2.1 million barrels in the week to Aug. 23.

GRAPHIC: U.S. crude inventories, weekly changes - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/US-OIL-STOCKS/0H001QEL67HJ/eikon.png

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Richard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)

By Aaron Sheldrick
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.15% 58.88 Delayed Quote.11.52%
WTI 0.13% 53.88 Delayed Quote.23.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:43aOnly about half of Swiss population uses online banking - survey
RE
03:34aChina says it hopes U.S. can create conditions for trade talks
RE
03:29aLondon leads European markets lower as investors play waiting game
RE
03:29aVietnam January - August FDI inflows up 6.3% year-on-year to $11.96 billion - ministry
RE
03:25aWeaker exports hit German economy but budget surplus still high
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:03aCan power napping solve electric car charging challenge?
RE
02:50aOil rises as hopes grow for U.S.-China trade breakthrough
RE
02:50aOil rises as hopes grow for U.S.-China trade breakthrough
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1J&J liable for $572 million in Oklahoma opioid epidemic trial; shares rise
2ASTRAZENECA : ASTRAZENECA : U.S. FDA gives fast track status to AstraZeneca's diabetes drug Farxiga
3SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA BANKEN AB : NORDIC OUTLOOK: Muted global growth amid extreme yields
4SUEZ : SUEZ : to propose Operations and Maintenance Contract for wastewater services in Sumgayit
5HUTCHISON TELECOMMUNICATIONS HK HLD : Britain to make Huawei decision on 5G by the autumn - digital minister

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group