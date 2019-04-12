Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 05:08am EDT
Pump jacks operate at sunset in an oil field in Midland

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday as involuntary supply cuts from Venezuela, Libya and Iran supported perceptions of a tightening market, already underpinned by a production reduction deal from OPEC and its allies.

Brent crude oil futures were at $71.39 per barrel at 0832 GMT, up 56 cents from their last close and heading for a weekly gain of 1.5 percent, their third weekly gain in a row.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $64.19 per barrel, up 61 cents from their previous settlement, set for a weekly rise of 1.7 percent, their sixth straight week of gains.

"We expect oil price to eventually move higher in Q2 as OPEC+ potentially runs the risk of over-tightening the market by maintaining its current course of action," Harry Tchilinguirian, strategist at BNP Paribas, told the Reuters Global Oil forum.

Oil markets have been risen by more than a third this year by supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), U.S. sanctions on oil exporters Iran and Venezuela, and an escalating conflict in Libya.

The head of Libya's National Oil Corporation warned on Friday that renewed fighting could wipe out crude production in the country.

"We see Brent and WTI prices averaging $75 per barrel and $67 per barrel respectively through the rest of this year, but risk is asymmetrically skewed to the upside," RBC Capital Markets said in a note.

"Geopolitically infused rallies could shoot prices toward or even past the $80 per barrel mark for intermittent periods this summer," the Canadian bank said.

OPEC and its allies will meet in June to decide whether to continue withholding supply, and while OPEC's de-facto leader, Saudi Arabia, is seen to be keen to continue cutting, sources within the group said it may raise output from July if disruptions elsewhere continue.

On the demand side, most of the world's growth in fuel consumption is coming from Asia, where China's economic growth is expected to slow to a near 30-year low of 6.2 percent this year, a Reuters poll showed on Friday.

But concerns over such a slowdown were muted on Friday.

"While macro fears of an economic hard landing may be overblown, the concentration risk of global oil demand (in Asia) remains underappreciated," RBC Capital Markets said.


Graphic: China GDP growth

(Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein in Singapore. Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Shadia Nasralla

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:23aEUROSTAT EUROPEAN UNION STATISTICAL OFFICE : Industrial production down by 0.2% in euro area
PU
05:21aGermany to halve 2019 growth forecast - government source
RE
05:16aEuro zone industry output falls by less than expected in mild February
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:14aChina March new loans rebound sharply, more policy easing expected
RE
05:09aAuto giants battle used car dealers for Africa's huge market
RE
05:08aOil rises as supply constraints outweigh China slowdown fears
RE
05:07aChina auto sales drop at smallest pace in seven months, tax cuts help
RE
05:07aChina March exports rebound to five-month high but imports fall more than expected
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
2BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : warns against 'disruptive' activist Bramson
3PANASONIC CORPORATION : Tesla, Panasonic to seek productivity gains before new battery investments
4Chinese Exports Rebound Strongly in March
5DANONE : DANONE : sells U.S. organic salad business to Taylor Farms

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About