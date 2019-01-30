Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rises as traders expect Venezuelan supply disruptions amid U.S. sanctions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 12:07am EST
FILE PHOTO - Oil facilities are seen on Lake Maracaibo in Cabimas

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday as concerns about supply disruptions following U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry outweighed downward pressure from a darkening outlook for the global economy.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $53.54 per barrel at 0455 GMT, up 23 cents, or 0.4 percent, above their last settlement.

International Brent crude oil futures rose 37 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $61.69 per barrel.

The gains followed a 2 percent price jump in the previous session, when markets first digested the U.S. sanctions on Venezuela's oil exports.

Washington on Monday announced export sanctions against state-owned oil firm Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA), limiting transactions between U.S. companies that do business with Venezuela through purchases of crude oil and sales of refined products.

"The sanctions so far have been mostly disruptive for refiners on the U.S. Gulf Coast, who are being forced to seek alternative heavy crude supplies, and have stepped up purchases from Canada," said Vandana Hari of Vanda Insights, an energy consultancy.

She added, however, that Canadian oil exports would be "constrained by pipeline capacity bottlenecks.

The sanctions aim to freeze sale proceeds from PDVSA's exports of roughly 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil to the United States.

Although the move pushed up oil prices, markets appeared relatively relaxed as the sanctions only affect Venezuelan supply to the United States.

"The (Venezuelan) export volumes will not be eliminated from the market, but rather rerouted to other countries," said Paola Rodriguez-Masiu, an analyst at consultancy Rystad Energy.

With the United States dropping out as a customer for Venezuelan oil, she added that "China and India ... will be able to pick up these oil volumes at great discounts."

Despite this, some analysts said that non-U.S. oil trading firms with operations in the United States may still avoid dealing with Venezuelan oil.

The Schork Report, a daily oil and gas trading publication, said on Wednesday that many "international oil traders ... have significant trading operations in the U.S. ... At least in the short-term, these traders will undoubtedly quit buying from Venezuela until such a time that they are assured that they are not running afoul of U.S. sanctions."

TRADE TALKS

Other analysts also pointed to economic weakness as countering supply-side efforts to tighten the market such as the voluntary supply restraint by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

"Pulling in the opposite (oil price) direction are heightened concerns about global growth, particularly that of China," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Denmark's Saxo Bank.

Global economic growth and fuel consumption are expected to slow this year amid a trade dispute between the United States and China, the world's two biggest economies.

Officials from Washington and Beijing are set to launch a new round of trade talks on Wednesday aimed at resolving their disputes amid which both sides have slapped hefty import tariffs on each other's goods.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Richard Pullin and Christian Schmollinger)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:16aFed likely to hold rates steady as it navigates data blind spots
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:14aDAX : Trade wars - We're next, European investors fear
RE
12:54aJGBs ease in thin trade ahead of Fed rate decision
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:07aOil rises as traders expect Venezuelan supply disruptions amid U.S. sanctions
RE
12:06aAPPLE : lowers some iPhone prices outside U.S. to offset strong dollar
RE
12:03aForeign Direct Investment in Indonesia Falls in the Fourth Quarter
DJ
01/29Indonesia's FDI falls again in fourth-quarter
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE : VALE : to cut output, shut down dams after Brazil disaster
2MEG ENERGY CORP : MEG ENERGY : Announces Year-End 2018 Release Date and Provides Conference Call Details
3ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD shares jump on record growth in data centre revenue
4JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD : Japan's ANA orders passenger jets worth $4.3 billion in Asia push
5APPLE : APPLE : lowers some iPhone prices outside U.S. to offset strong dollar
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.