Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rises for a second day as Saudi Arabia pushes supply cut

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 09:25pm EST
Pumpjacks are seen against the setting sun at the Daqing oil field in Heilongjiang

Oil prices rose for a second day on Tuesday as Saudi Arabia, the de facto OPEC leader and the world's biggest oil exporter, is pushing producers to deepen a supply cut agreement when suppliers meet this week, potentially lowering supply in 2020.

Brent futures rose 19 cents, or 0.3%, to $61.11 a barrel by 0218 GMT, after gaining 0.7% on Monday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up by 21 cents, or 0.4%, at $56.17 a barrel. The contract rose 1.4% on Monday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, are discussing a plan to increase its existing 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) supply cut by 400,000 bpd and extend the pact until June, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Saudi Arabia is pushing the plan to deliver a positive surprise to the market before the listing of state-owned Saudi Aramco, the sources said.

OPEC ministers will meet in Vienna on Thursday and the wider OPEC+ group will gather on Friday.

Concerns about the inability of the United States and China, the world's two biggest oil users, to come to a preliminary agreement to resolve their 17-month trade dispute also weighed on oil prices, along with discouraging U.S. economic data.

A senior adviser to President Donald Trump said on Monday a U.S.-China trade deal was still possible before the end of the year, adding that the first phase of the agreement was being put to paper, but the talks have been dragging on for weeks now.

U.S. factory activity contracted in November, while Trump's unexpected announcement of plans to reimpose tariffs on steel and aluminum from Argentina and Brazil is also a dampener on prices.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.02% 66.321 Delayed Quote.52.93%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.10% 4.6774 Delayed Quote.5.20%
LME ALUMINIUM CASH 0.22% 1789.5 End-of-day quote.-3.69%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.33% 61.08 Delayed Quote.16.47%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.03% 59.879 Delayed Quote.59.25%
WTI 0.21% 56.16 Delayed Quote.27.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:48pHong Kong leader warns U.S. law will hurt business confidence, promises economic relief
RE
10:43pChina Bars American Sailors From Hong Kong R&R -- Update
DJ
10:38pChina wants new energy vehicle sales in 2025 to be 25% of all car sales
RE
10:33pTrump says U.S.'s Hong Kong law doesn't help China trade talks
RE
10:28pTrump says U.S.'s Hong Kong law doesn't help China trade talks
RE
10:18pTrump hits U.S. allies with new trade pain in one-day whirlwind
RE
10:08pHUAWEI PLANS TO SHIFT RESEARCH CENTER TO CANADA FROM U.S. : Globe and Mail
RE
10:01pHuawei plans to shift research center to Canada from U.S. - Globe and Mail
RE
09:51pCompanies go 'speed dating' in race for Singapore digital bank licences - sources
RE
09:49pU.S. Restores Steel, Aluminum Tariffs on Argentina and Brazil -- 4th Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. may increase tariffs after WTO rejects EU claims over Airbus
2COMPANHIA SIDERÚRGICA NACIONAL : Trump, citing U.S. farmers, slaps metal tariffs on Brazil, Argentina
3L'ORÉAL : U.S. vows 100% tariffs on French Champagne, cheese, handbags over digital tax
4U.S. Cyber Monday sales poised to top $9.4 billion
5CALTEX AUSTRALIA LIMITED : Caltex Rejects Couche-Tard Bid But Leaves Door Open to Higher offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group