Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rises for fourth day, shrugs off inventory build

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 08:54pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices rose for a fourth day on Wednesday, holding firm despite an industry report showing that U.S. inventories rose unexpectedly last week, with supply cuts and sanctions supporting the market.

Brent futures rose 22 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $69.59 a barrel by 0028 GMT, after earlier reaching $69.68, the highest since Nov. 13. The global benchmark closed half a percent higher on Tuesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 6 cents, or 0.1 percent, to $62.64 cents a barrel. On Tuesday, the contract rose 1.61 percent, to settle at $62.58 a barrel, after touching $62.75, its highest level since Nov. 7.

"With output falling for a fourth month thanks to continued OPEC production cuts and sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, oil prices are well supported," Fiona Cincotta, senior market analyst at Cityindex said in a note.

"On the demand side, easing economic slowdown fears are also offering support," she said.

Supply from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting countries hit a four-year low in March, a Reuters survey found earlier this week. [OPEC/O]

Three of eight countries granted waivers by Washington to import oil from Iran have cut the imports to zero, a U.S. official said on Tuesday, adding that improved global oil market conditions would help reduce Iranian crude exports further.

"In November, we granted eight oil waivers to avoid a spike in the price of oil. I can confirm today three of those importers are now at zero," Brian Hook, the special U.S. envoy for Iran, told reporters, without identifying the countries.

Vice President Mike Pence said on Tuesday the United States would continue to pressure Venezuela's oil industry and those who support it with economic sanctions, citing world oil prices as low enough to allow for the measures.

Venezuela's state-run energy company, PDVSA, kept oil exports near 1 million barrels per day in March despite U.S. sanctions and power outages that crippled its main export terminal, according to PDVSA documents and Refinitiv Eikon data, Reuters reported later in the day.

U.S. crude stocks rose unexpectedly last week, while gasoline and distillate inventories drew, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said late on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:52pERA ECONOMIC REGULATION AUTHORITY : Notice - Conclusion of ERA investigation into Synergy's pricing behaviour
PU
09:51pAIG PAID CEO DUPERREAULT $20.9 MILLION IN 2018 : filing
RE
09:47pPG&E to name TVA's Bill Johnson as CEO
RE
09:46pPurdue's Sackler family fights 'inflammatory' Massachusetts opioid case
RE
09:42pBRC BRITISH RETAIL CONSORTIUM : Highest food inflation in over five years
PU
09:37pTrade war, Brexit could slow developing Asia's 2019, 2020 growth - ADB
RE
09:21pAsian shares near seven-month highs, investors pause for breath
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08:57pMITCH MCCONNELL : McConnell, Wyden Urge Federal Financial Regulators to Prevent Discrimination of Legal Hemp Industry
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : U.S. judge orders PG&E to hold dividends to pay for efforts to reduce wildfire risks
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG (PREFERE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Microsoft, BMW pair up to create ..
3LIXIL GROUP CORP : LIXIL : Mrs Watanabe joins activist investors to shake up Japan Inc
4DELTA AIR LINES INC. : Italy's Ferrovie calls for Alitalia two-month deadline extension - sources
5PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT CORP : PEYTO EXPLORATION & DEVELOPMENT : Announces Amendments to Standard By-L..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About