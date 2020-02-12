Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rises for third day as coronavirus impact may spur output cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/12/2020 | 09:32pm EST
An oil pump works near the sea in Boca de Jaruco, Cuba

Oil prices rose for a third day on expectations that major producers are likely to enact deeper output cuts to offset the slump in demand caused by the coronavirus outbreak in China, the world's second-largest crude consumer.

Brent crude rose 17 cents, or 0.3%, to $55.96 per barrel at 0217 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose 29 cents, or 0.6%, to $51.46 a barrel.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, recommended last week an additional output cut of 600,000 barrels per day (bpd) to its current 1.7 million bpd reduction to offset the disease-related demand losses.

OPEC yesterday lowered its 2020 forecast for demand for the group's crude by 200,000 bpd, prompting expectations that OPEC+ will enact the cuts when the group next meets, possibly as early as this month.

Russia's government has not made clear that it will endorse the deeper cuts but a majority of Russian oil companies want the cuts extend through the second quarter at least, a senior Lukoil official said on Wednesday.

"Oil is up as OPEC awaits an official response from Russia regarding proposed production cuts," Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp, said in a note on Thursday.

Oil may also be rising as traders who opened so-called short positions, or bets that prices will fall, are buying futures contracts to lock in profits from the recent plunge in oil prices, said Innes.

Brent and WTI have fallen more than 20% from their 2020-peak in January. The contracts rose over 3% on Wednesday as a slowdown in new Chinese coronavirus cases boosted expectations of a demand recovery.

Those expectations for a price recovery "should send more shorts running for cover," Innes said.

Still, data on the number of new confirmed cases in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, indicates that the outbreak and its impact on oil demand will continue. New cases jumped by 14,840 on Feb. 12 to 48,206, and deaths climbed by a daily record of 242 to 1,310, the province said on Thursday, reflecting changes to the diagnostic methodology.

Travel restrictions to and from China and quarantines within the country have curbed oil consumption.

The expectations for lower future fuel demand because of the virus has shifted the market structure for both WTI and Brent into a contango, when prompt prices are less than later prices.

The price of the front-month April Brent contract is at a current discount of 50 cents a barrel to the September future.

Adding to the sense of a well-supplied market, U.S. crude inventories in the week to Feb. 7 increased by a more-than-expected 7.5 million barrels to 442.5 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. That is the highest since the week of Dec. 13.

(Reporting By Jane Chung; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRAND PARADE INVESTMENTS LIMITED 1.56% 3.25 End-of-day quote.-8.45%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.92% 55.82 Delayed Quote.-18.45%
NK LUKOIL PAO End-of-day quote.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.06% 63.249 Delayed Quote.2.29%
WTI -0.25% 51.34 Delayed Quote.-18.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
10:46pBWI BUILDING AND WOOD WORKER INTERNATIONAL : Indonesian construction workers protest Omnibus Law
PU
10:34pTrump and Ecuador President Pledge to Explore Trade -- Update
DJ
10:26pMyanmar's top airline expects virus impact to last until April
PU
10:26pLATIN AMERICA MARKET : Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) for Reefer Exports
PU
10:26pU.S. AND CANADA MARKET : Peak Season Surcharge (PSS) for Reefer Exports
PU
10:21pENERGY ACTION : How we helped 86 Victorian sites unlock an average of $6,700 per site in January
PU
09:33pJump in new coronavirus cases stymies stock rally
RE
09:32pOil rises for third day as coronavirus impact may spur output cuts
RE
09:26pRaytheon discloses SEC subpoena related to payments by Thales JV in Middle East
RE
09:25pU.S. LAWMAKER CALLS FOR OUSTER OF CALPERS CIO OVER CHINA TIES : letter
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK CORP : SoftBank profit wiped out by Vision Fund losses, second fund scaled back
2DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD : DBS sees small impact from coronavirus, fourth-quarter profits top estimates
3TESLA INC. : TESLA : Recalling 15,000 Model X SUVs in North America -- Reuters
4ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC. : Alimentation Couche-Tard Makes New $5.93 Billion Bid Proposal for Caltex
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Fired Midlevel Executive Following Embarrassing Emails -- 2nd Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group