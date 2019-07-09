Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Oil rises more than 1% after U.S. stockpile drop; Brent nears $65

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 08:53pm EDT
An oil pump is seen at sunset outside Vaudoy-en-Brie

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices gained more than 1% in early trade on Wednesday, led by U.S. crude after an industry group reported that U.S. stockpiles fell for a fourth week in a row, alleviating concerns about oversupply.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) WTI futures rose 90 cents, or 1.5%, to $58.73 by 0027 GMT. Brent was up 69 cents, or 1.1%, at $64.85.

The U.S. and global benchmarks have risen this year as OPEC and big producers like Russia have honored commitments to cut production and support prices.

But investors have been looking for signs that unrelenting production from the United States is being consumed, leading to inventory declines.

U.S. crude stockpiles fell more than forecast last week, while gasoline inventories decreased and distillate stocks built, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed on Tuesday. [API/S]

Crude inventories fell by 8.1 million barrels in the week to July 5 to 461.4 million, compared with analysts' expectations for a decrease of 3.1 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub fell by 754,000 barrels, API said.

Figures are due later on Tuesday from the U.S. government's Energy Information Administration and, if the official data confirms fall, it will also be the fourth consecutive weekly decline.

Oil prices have been under pressure from concerns about global economic growth amid growing signs of harm from the U.S.-China trade war that has rumbled on over the last year.

"Prices are finely balanced right now as investors await fresh stimulus," said Fawad Razaqzada, technical analyst at FOREX.com. "The stimulus could come in the form of a sharp change in U.S. crude oil inventories."

Still, U.S. crude oil production is forecast to rise to a fresh record of 12.36 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2019 from the high of 10.96 million bpd last year, the EIA's Short Term Energy Outlook said on Tuesday.

OPEC and allied producers led by Russia agreed last week to extend their supply-cutting deal until March 2020. Brent has risen nearly 20% in 2019, supported by the pact and tensions in the Middle East, especially the row over Iran's nuclear program.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Richard Pullin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.08% 26783.49 Delayed Quote.14.82%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.64% 64.92 Delayed Quote.18.84%
NASDAQ 100 0.53% 7826.858324 Delayed Quote.23.00%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.54% 8141.728021 Delayed Quote.23.01%
S&P 500 0.12% 2979.63 Delayed Quote.18.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
08:53pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil rises more than 1% after U.S. stockpile drop; Brent nears $65
RE
04:28pGlobal stocks drop as trade dims earnings outlook; Mexican peso tumbles
RE
04:27pStocks drop as trade dims earnings outlook; Mexican peso tumbles
RE
04:21pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks End Mostly Higher As Investors Await More Clarity On Fed Rate-cut Plans
DJ
04:10pTSX rises 0.50 percent to 16,545.21
RE
03:26pStocks drop on cloudy earnings outlook; Mexican peso tumbles
RE
12:30pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 250 stumbles as Brexit worries bite; Ocado shines
RE
11:31aSouth Africa's rand steady as traders eye Fed, stocks down
RE
11:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Stocks higher despite a stellar jobs report in the U.S.
TI
10:17aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall for Third Straight Session
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2SK HYNIX INC : Japan, South Korea raise stakes in dispute over forced labor
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : Mexico calls out Louis Vuitton for using traditio..
4BP PLC : BP evacuates staff, shuts in production at four U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms
5LEVI STRAUSS & CO. : LEVI STRAUSS : sees slower sales growth in second half, shares fall

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About