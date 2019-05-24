Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rises more than 1% but sets biggest weekly loss of 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 03:53pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed more than 1% on Friday ahead of long U.S. and UK holiday weekends, but posted the biggest weekly drop of the year, pressured by rising inventories and worries about the global economy.

Brent crude rose 93 cents, or 1.4%, to settle at $68.69 a barrel, but the global benchmark notched a weekly decline of about 4.5%.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 72 cents, or 1.2%, to end at $58.63 a barrel. It notched a weekly decline of about 6.4%, its steepest since December.

U.S. crude was pressured by climbing inventories, which are at their highest nationwide since July 2017 and at the highest since December 2017 at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for the U.S. benchmark.[EIA/S]

Economic worries fed by U.S.-China trade tensions have hit global markets, with the MSCI All Country index headed for a weekly fall exceeding 1%, its third week in the red. [.N]

"U.S. businesses affected by the increased tariffs will be making decisions regarding purchases, inventories, etc., that are apt to force some downshifts in the U.S. economic growth path that could have implications for U.S. oil demand," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates, said.

"A decline below our expected next support level of $56 (for WTI) will likely associate with a further plunge in equities that would be heavily related to unresolved trade issues between the U.S. and China ... volatility across all markets will be heightened until some significant trade progress is seen."

Markets will be closed on Monday in Britain for the Spring Bank Holiday and in the United States for the long Memorial Day holiday weekend, start of summer vacation driving season. Motorist group AAA expects the second-highest Memorial Day weekend travel volume since it began keeping track in 2000.

"Despite a rising national gas price average that is inching closer to the $3 per gallon mark, the vast majority of holiday travelers will drive to their destinations," AAA said last week.

Rising U.S. crude production has also weighed on oil prices. A shale boom has helped make the United States the biggest oil producer in the world, ahead of Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Weekly U.S. rig count data, an indicator of future output, showed U.S. energy firms this week reduced the number of oil rigs operating for a third week in a row.

But the United States is still projected to reach the 13 million barrels per day (bpd) milestone in the fourth quarter, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Broadly, supply cuts - both voluntary and those resulting from U.S. sanctions - have kept a floor under prices and some analysts expect the market to recover.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, an alliance known as OPEC+, has been cutting supply to tighten the market and support.

U.S. sanctions on OPEC members Iran and Venezuela have curbed their crude exports, reducing supplies further.

Brent's price structure remains in backwardation, with prices for prompt delivery higher than those for later dispatch, suggesting a tight balance between supply and demand.

"It is reasonable to doubt whether Saudi Arabia will be willing to step up its output given the latest decline in prices," analysts at Commerzbank said. "We therefore expect to see higher oil prices again in the near future."

(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler in London, Henning Gloystein; Editing by Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio)

By Devika Krishna Kumar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:01pCURRENCIES : Theresa May's Resignation Is Not Good News For British Pound, Say Analysts
DJ
03:59pU.S. Weighs Letting Companies Seek New Penalties Over Currency Manipulation
DJ
03:54pBRITISH COLUMBIA CANNOT REGULATE TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE OIL FLOWS : court
RE
03:53pGlobal stocks climb on muted trade hopes, dollar slips
RE
03:53pOil rises more than 1% but sets biggest weekly loss of 2019
RE
03:47pOil rises more than 1% but sets biggest weekly loss of 2019
RE
03:44pFACEBOOK : plans cryptocurrency launch next year
AQ
03:42pStocks climb on muted trade hopes, dollar slips
RE
03:23pOAS ORGANIZATION OF AMERICAN STATES : to Collaborate with ProFuturo on Interactive Education in Guyana and with Telefónica to Reduce the Digital Divide in Women and Rural Areas
PU
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump predicts 'fast' trade deal with China
2BARCLAYS PLC : Bank of England says it is watching mortgage price war 'like a hawk'
3S&P 500 : Trump says 'dangerous' Huawei could be included in U.S.-China trade deal
4THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Agreement or new tariffs, IMF warning, May's resignation...
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. regulator sees approval of Boeing 737 MAX to fly as soon as late June - s..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About