Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rises on Iran sanctions threat, Venezuela shutdown

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 08:47pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Gas flares from an oil production platform are seen at the Soroush oil fields.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Oil prices rose to fresh highs for the year on Tuesday, after a U.S. official said Washington is considering more sanctions on Iran and a key Venezuelan export terminal halted operations.

Price were also underpinned by a Reuters survey showing OPEC oil supply sank to a four-year low in March, and positive data from the world's biggest economies, the United States and China.

Brent crude rose 26 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $69.27 a barrel by 0025 GMT, having earlier touched $69.29, a new high for 2019.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures rose 28 cents, or 0.5 percent to $61.87 a barrel, earlier reaching $61.89, also a new high for 2019. WTI closed up 2.4 percent on Monday.

The U.S. government is considering additional sanctions against Iran that would target areas of its economy that have not been hit before, a senior Trump administration official told reporters on Monday.

The official also suggested that the U.S. may not extend waivers from sanctions on Iranian oil exports to a group of eight importers that expire next month.

"That, I think, is where we're headed," the official said.

Venezuela's Jose crude export terminal has halted operations due to a lack of electricity supply, two sources with knowledge of the situation said, after restarting on Friday following a prolonged blackout.

Production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) helped push the group's supply to a four-year low in March, a Reuters survey found.

The world's biggest exporter, Saudi Arabia, over-delivered on the group's supply-cutting pact while Venezuelan output fell further due to U.S. sanctions and earlier power outages.

Markets also rallied on Monday after upbeat economic numbers from the United States and China eased worries about slowing global growth.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Richard Pullin)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:22pAGI ANALYTICAL GRAPHICS : EOIR now analyzes your Target Signatures
PU
09:16pAsian shares rise to seven-month high on U.S., China manufacturing rebound
RE
09:16pPAUL JACOBS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:10pFinancials Up as Chinese Data Spurs Risk Appetite -- Financials Roundup
DJ
09:09pPhilippines steel consumption seen at record high in 2019 - industry group
RE
09:08pConsumer Cos Up After Strong Economic Data -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
09:07pUtilities Down on Flight From Safe Havens -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
09:01pCommunications Services Up With Risk Appetite -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
09:00pONCHAIN CUSTODIAN : the Cryptocurrency and Digital Asset Custodian Backed by Sequoia, Fosun and DHVC, Launches its SAFE™ Platform and Value-Added Services
BU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : 'Impossible' meatless patty gets Burger King Whopper test
2REN - REDES ENERGÉTICAS NACIONAIS : REN REDES ENERGETICAS NACIONAIS : ERSE proposal for tariffs and prices for..
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing to submit 737 MAX software upgrade 'in the coming weeks'
4Alberta crude inventories rise despite production curtailments
5AMGEN : AMGEN : VESALIUS-CV, a New Phase 3 Outcomes Study for Our Cholesterol-Lowering Treatment

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About