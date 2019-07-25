Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rises on Iran tensions, U.S. inventory decline

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 09:37am EDT
An oil pump is seen at sunset outside Vaudoy-en-Brie

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil rose more than $1 on Thursday amid Middle East tensions and a big fall in U.S. crude stocks, but prices faced downward pressure from weak manufacturing data in Western nations indicating slowing economic growth that could reduce fuel demand.

Brent crude futures were up 68 cents at $63.86 a barrel by 1325 GMT, after hitting a session high of $64.23.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 68 cents at $56.56 a barrel, after hitting a session high of $56.99.

A week after Iran seized a British-flagged tanker in the Gulf, Britain's Ministry of Defence said the Royal Navy had been tasked with accompanying UK-flagged ships through the Strait of Hormuz to defend
freedom of navigation.Graphic: iran seizes British-flagged oil tanker IMGhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2O646ZX

Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, also urged global oil buyers to secure energy shipments passing along the Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of global supply is transported daily.

Prices were also supported by a fall in U.S. crude stocks by nearly 11 million barrels, well above analysts' expectations for a drop of 4 million ba
rrels. [EIA/S] Graphic: U.S. crude inventories, weekly changes since 2017https://tmsnrt.rs/2y7mC9g

"While that draw was influenced by temporary factors - Hurricane Barry - U.S. crude inventories have plunged by 40 million barrels over the last six weeks, suggesting the oil market is finally rebalancing," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

In a sign of the supply-demand balance, Brent <LCOc1-LCOc2> briefly dipped into contango on Wednesday for the first time since March. Contango is a market structure in which prices for
forward deliveries are higher than for prompt ones. Graphic: Contango Julyhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2y7o8IC

Oil prices have been under pressure from concerns about global economic growth amid growing signs of harm from the U.S.-China trade war that has rumbled on over the last year.

But the White House eased some concerns, saying top U.S. and Chinese negotiators would meet next week to continue talks, and global equities edged up on the news.

"Despite the bullish supply-side fundamentals and geopolitics that support oil prices, it seems that the market needs a positive economic catalyst to move appreciably higher," said Harry Tchilinguirian, global oil strategist at BNP.

"If we get positive echoes next week from renewed U.S.-China trade talks, then oil can advance noticeably higher."

A series of purchasing manager index (PMI) readings in the United States and Europe were weaker than expected.

The German PMI, tracking the manufacturing and services sectors, hit a seven-year low in July, suggesting a deteriorating growth outlook for Europe's largest economy. The fall was driven by the auto sector.

(Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick in TOKYO and Koustav Samanta in SINGAPORE; Editing by Dale Hudson and Kirsten Donovan)

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:50aThe Big Picture
09:44aOil rises on Iran tensions, U.S. inventory decline
RE
09:44aEnbridge says open to re-route Line 5 after legal action by Wisconsin tribe
RE
09:42aWall Street dips at open as coporate earnings point to slowing growth
RE
09:42aECB Signals Rate Cut, Possible Stimulus Relaunch -- 3rd Update
DJ
09:37aOil rises on Iran tensions, U.S. inventory decline
RE
09:35aPG&E expects $4.8 billion of initial contribution to California wildfire fund
RE
09:35aRaven Introduces the Next Era of Dash Cam Technology
GL
09:34aU.S. business investment picking up; goods trade deficit narrows
RE
09:31aECB puts inflation target in focus, opens door to easing
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : needs more time to turn profit; founding engineer steps down
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: As expected Siltronic started into a muted H1 2019
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen second-quarter operating profit up 30% as SUV push pays off
4Nokia beats forecasts as 5G sales start to kick in
5TOTAL : TOTAL : plans $5 billion in asset sales as second-quarter profit falls

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group