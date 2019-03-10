Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rises on OPEC-led supply cuts, but slowing economy restricts gains

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/10/2019 | 10:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An oil pump is seen operating in the Permian Basin near Midland

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Monday, lifted by Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih saying an end to OPEC-led supply cuts was unlikely before June and a report of falling U.S. drilling activity.

Despite this, markets were somewhat held back after U.S. employment data raised concerns that an economic slowdown in Asia and Europe was spilling into the United States, where growth has so far still been healthy.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $56.29 per barrel at 0156 GMT GMT, up 22 cents, or 0.4 percent from their last close.

Brent crude futures were at $65.91 per barre, up 17 cents, or 0.3 percent.

Oil markets have been supported this year by ongoing supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and some non-affiliated allies like Russia - known as the OPEC+ alliance. OPEC+ has pledged to cut 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in crude supply since the start of the year to tighten markets and prop up prices.

The group will meet in Vienna on April 17-18, with another gathering scheduled for June 25-26, to discuss supply policy.

Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih told Reuters on Sunday it would be too early to change OPEC+ output policy at the group's meeting in April.

"We will see what happens by April, if there is any unforeseen disruption somewhere else, but barring this I think we will just be kicking the can forward," Falih said.

Prices were also supported by U.S. energy services firm Baker Hughes' latest weekly report showing the number of rigs drilling for new oil production in the United States fell by nine to 834.

High drilling activity last year resulted in a more than 2 million bpd rise in production, to a record 12.1 million bpd reached this February.

"This is the third straight week of decline...after a number of oil producers trimmed their spending outlooks for 2019," ANZ bank said on Monday.

The slowdown in drilling points to more timid output growth going forward, but because the overall drilling level remains relatively high despite the recent decline, many analysts still expect U.S. crude output to rise above 13 million bpd soon.


(For a graphic on 'U.S. oil rig count' click

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Richard Pullin)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:30pGALLAUDET UNIVERSITY ATHLETICS : splits doubleheader with Wilson as Phoenix play first baseball game
PU
11:22pChina orders its airlines to suspend use of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft
RE
11:22pBoeing postpones 777X event after Ethiopian Airlines crash
RE
11:22pBoeing's 737 MAX back in spotlight after second fatal crash
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:11pHours in purgatory as families wait for news of Ethiopian Airlines crash
RE
11:11pEthiopian Airlines flight crashes, killing 157
RE
11:09pNIKKEI 225 : Asian shares struggle after U.S. payrolls shock
RE
10:04pOil rises on OPEC-led supply cuts, but slowing economy restricts gains
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Nvidia nears deal to acquire Mellanox Technologies - source
2Italy wants to sign Belt and Road deal to help exports - deputy PM
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : DELTA AIR LINES STOCK COULD FLY HIGHER: Barron's
4SoftBank's Son finds more love for early-stage investing, new fund planned
5IMPERIAL METALS CORP : IMPERIAL METALS : Australia's Newcrest buys Canadian mine for $807 million, door open t..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.