Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rises on U.S. crude stocks fall, OPEC comments on U.S. shale growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 08:38am EST
FILE PHOTO: Oil rigs are seen at Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas drilling, in the Patagonian province of Neuquen

Oil rose on Thursday after industry data showed a surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories, while comments from OPEC about lower-than-expected U.S. shale production in 2020 also provided some support.

Prices were capped by mixed signs for oil demand in China, the world's biggest crude importer. Industrial output rose more slowly than expected in October, but oil refinery throughput hit the second-highest level on record.

Brent futures were up 58 cents, or 0.93%, to $62.95 per barrel at 1320 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate crude gained 43 cents, or 0.75%, to $57.55.

The secretary-general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Mohammad Barkindo, said on Wednesday that there would likely be downward revisions of supply going into 2020, especially from U.S. shale.

Barkindo said it was too early to say whether further output cuts would be needed.

OPEC on Thursday pointed to a smaller surplus in the oil market next year although it still expects demand for its crude to drop as rivals pump more.

The drop in demand could press the case for the exporter group and partners like Russia to maintain supply curbs at a meeting on Dec. 5-6.

"The countdown to the meeting of the OPEC Countries has started, and the question of whether the group and its allies will further cut supplies is top of mind," said Norbert Rucker, head of economics at Swiss bank Julius Baer.

"Current market conditions are testing the petro-nations’ patience and cohesion ... Any major change in policy would come as a surprise".

The American Petroleum Institute reported on Wednesday an unexpected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles by 541,000 barrels in the week to Nov. 8, against analysts' expectations of an increase of 1.6 million barrels. Gasoline and distillate inventories increased, the API data showed.

Official weekly data from the Energy Information Administration is due at 1600 GMT on Thursday. Both reports were delayed a day for the U.S. Veterans Day holiday on Monday.

Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM said the data helped jolt prices, which had been stagnant in recent days.

"The oil market has been suffering from fatigue in the last week or so. The major symptom is lack of direction that can be caused by shortage of developments. It ... usually reacts well to adrenalin shots".

By Noah Browning
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE 0.19% 46.69 Delayed Quote.35.62%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.54% 62.94 Delayed Quote.14.46%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.18% 64.1785 Delayed Quote.-7.25%
WTI 0.23% 57.51 Delayed Quote.24.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:05aSURGUTNEFTEGAS PUBLIC JOINT STOCK : On quarterly report disclosure by the Issuer
PU
09:01aRBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for November 2019
AQ
09:01aCanadian New House Prices Rose in September
DJ
08:55aUNITED STATES ANTIMONY : Quarterly report
PU
08:55aWCO WORLD CUSTOMS ORGANIZATION : Modernization programme in Lesotho zooms in on the Harmonized System
PU
08:50aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF MONTENEGRO : DPM Pažin to pay official visit to Germany today
PU
08:49aBritain's Asda blames Brexit uncertainty for lower sales
RE
08:46aOPEC sees smaller 2020 oil surplus ahead of policy meeting
RE
08:46aU.S. Producer Prices Increased in October
DJ
08:46aU.S. Jobless Claims Reach 4-Month High
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China says holding 'in-depth' talks with U.S. on interim trade deal
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : to Cut Jobs, Slash Personnel Costs
3E.ON SE : Fresh off E.ON-asset swap, RWE renewables outlook disappoints
4NAVER CORP : SoftBank's Yahoo Japan in merger talks with Line, shares jump
5CANCOM SE : CANCOM: Strong profitability improvement raises EBITDA margin (adjusted) to record level of 9.1 pe..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group