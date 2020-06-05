Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rises on U.S. jobless drop, OPEC+ meeting hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 09:23am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A pump jack on a lease owned by Parsley Energy operates in the Permian Basin near Midland

By Julia Payne

Oil prices rose on Friday after an unexpected fall in the monthly U.S. jobless rate and OPEC's decision to bring forward to Saturday discussions on whether to extend record production cuts.

Brent crude futures were up $2.40, or 6.0%, at $42.39 a barrel as of 1243 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $2.05, or 5.48%, to $39.46 a barrel.

The U.S. Labor Department showed a surprise fall in the jobless rate to 13.3% last month from 14.7% in April.

Brent has risen 17% since Friday to reach a three-month high, settling in a range more comfortable for producers like Russia. The contract has more than doubled since it crashed to as low as $15.98 a barrel on April 22.

WTI is up 11% from last Friday's close, leaving benchmarks on track for a sixth week of gains, lifted by the output cuts and signs of improving fuel demand as countries ease lockdown measures imposed to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Russia's energy ministry said on Friday a video conference of a group of leading oil producers, known as OPEC+, would be held on Saturday.

The market was hopeful that some laggard countries may have agreed to align themselves with the deal.

OPEC+ had said they would bring forward the meeting, which had been scheduled for next week, should Iraq and others agree to boost their adherence to existing supply cuts.

"Prices are up with the meeting scheduled for tomorrow. There was lots of confusion ... so it looks like they found a way forward," Olivier Jakob at Petromatrix consultancy said.

Two OPEC+ sources said Saudi Arabia and Russia had agreed to extend the deeper cuts until the end of July but said Riyadh was also pushing to extend them until the end of August.

If OPEC+ fails to agree to roll over the current output curbs, that would mean the cut could drop back to 7.7 million bpd from July through December as previously agreed.

Adding support was the first tropical storm of the season in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Storm Cristobal is expected to enter the central Gulf this week, an area rich with offshore platforms, and could see landfall along Louisiana's refinery row on Sunday.

U.S. energy companies have already closed some production. "It's not big, but there will be some shut-ins," Jakob said.

(Additional reporting by Jane Chung in Seoul; Editing by Mark Potter and Elaine Hardcastle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 5.32% 41.9 Delayed Quote.-40.24%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.11% 68.33884 Delayed Quote.10.50%
WTI 4.70% 38.874 Delayed Quote.-39.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:41aGOVERNMENT OF SWEDEN : Letter calls for Nordic model in the EU
PU
09:39aCanada gains surprise 289,600 jobs in May, jobless rate hits record
RE
09:39aGerman stimulus package could be bigger than planned, regions find
RE
09:36aWall Street jumps on surprise fall in unemployment rate
RE
09:36aPutin chides Nornickel, orders law change after Arctic fuel spill
RE
09:31aSinn Féin table new law to boost trade union rights
PU
09:31aPoland's reserve assets in May 2020
PU
09:23aOil rises on U.S. jobless drop, OPEC+ meeting hopes
RE
09:20aSurprise May U.S. payrolls rise fans hopes for economic recovery
RE
09:20aTrump congratulates self on U.S. jobs report, will hold news conference at 10 a.m. EDT
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Pompeo calls Nasdaq's strict rules a model to guard against fraudulent Chinese companies
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Court Overturns EPA Approval of Bayer Weedkiller
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Tesla's Elon Musk calls for breakup of Amazon in tweet
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Pressure builds on Mercedes-Benz over £10billion diesel emissions scandal - drivers cou..
5U.S. court blocks sales of Bayer weed killer in United States

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group