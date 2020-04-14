Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rises on bargain-hunting, hopes for stockpile purchases

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 10:18pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

Oil prices rose on Wednesday as investors looked for bargains after the previous session's slump and on hopes that consuming countries will look to fill their strategic reserves, although oversupply fears and warnings of a deep recession capped gains.

Brent futures were up 38 cents, or 1.3%, at $29.98 a barrel as of 0201 GMT, after falling 6.7% on Tuesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 36 cents, or 1.8%, at $20.47, having crashed 10.3% in the previous session.

Both benchmarks were undercut by worries that a record global output cut by producers would not offset plunging fuel demand due to efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

"Investors unwound short positions, after confirming a rise in U.S. crude oil stocks," said Kazuhiko Saito, chief analyst at Fujitomi.

Before the report on U.S. inventories, "they had sold aggressively with expectations for such a build," Saito said.

U.S. crude oil, gasoline and distillate stocks all rose sharply last week, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed on Tuesday. [API/S]

Crude inventories rose by 13.1 million barrels in the week ended on April 10 to 486.9 million barrels, more than analyst expectations for a build of 11.7 million barrels.

Hopes for massive purchasing by consuming countries for their strategic stockpiles also lent support.

Officials and sources from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its Russia-led allies - a grouping known as OPEC+ - have indicated that the International Energy Agency (IEA), energy watchdog for the world's most industrialised nations, may announce purchases of up to several million barrels to buoy the record OPEC+ output cut.

The U.S. Energy Department said on Tuesday it is negotiating with nine energy companies to store about 23 million barrels of domestic oil in its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on Monday that oil purchases into countries SPRs would reach 200 million barrels over the next couple of months, citing the IEA.

Warnings of a deep recession by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), however, weighed on investor sentiment.

The global economy is expected to shrink by 3.0% during 2020 in a stunning coronavirus-driven collapse of activity that will mark the steepest downturn since the Great Depression of the 1930s, the IMF said on Tuesday.

By Yuka Obayashi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:18pBANK INDONESIA : Indonesia's External Debt Growth in February 2020 Slowed
PU
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:53pChinese airlines report $4.8 billion loss in first quarter as virus erodes travel demand
RE
10:53pMEKONG TOURISM COORDINATING OFFICE : Cambodia's tourism to take longer to recover from pandemic
PU
10:48pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Full text of Joint Statement of Special ASEAN Plus Three Summit on COVID-19
PU
10:37pAsia shares consolidate, China cuts another interest rate
RE
10:29pAsia shares consolidate, China cuts another interest rate
RE
10:28pMIZUHO BANK : arranges first project finance deal in Cambodia(PDF/18KB)
PU
10:19pAmazon fires three critics of warehouse conditions in pandemic
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to Latam
2ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC : ATLASSIAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
3Boeing 737 MAX cancellations pile up during production halt
4NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION : NIHON KOHDEN : Response to COVID-19 as of April 15
5AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : Major U.S. airlines accept government aid for payrolls; American and Alaska als..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group