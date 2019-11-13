Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rises on decline in U.S. crude stocks, Fed comments on economy

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 08:19pm EST
Western Canadian canola fields surrounding an oil pump jack are seen in full bloom before they will be harvested later this summer in rural Alberta

Oil prices rose on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session, as an industry report showing a fall in U.S. crude stockpiles last week added to positive comments by the U.S. Federal Reserve head on the U.S. economy.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was up 20 cents, or 0.4%, at $57.32 a barrel by 0111 GMT, after rising 0.6% on Wednesday.

Brent futures were up 17 cents, or 0.3% at $62.54 a barrel, having risen 0.5% in the previous session.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday the U.S. economy would see a "sustained expansion" with the full impact of recent interest rate cuts still to be felt, boosting hopes for increased demand for crude.

Powell's "rosy view of the U.S. economy reinforces the view that the Fed sees the economy is on a positive track," said Stephen Innes, chief Asia market strategist at AxiTrader.

U.S. crude inventories fell by 541,000 barrels in the week to Nov. 8 to 440 million, data from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, showed on Wednesday, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 1.6 million barrels. [API/S]

Official data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration is due at 11:00 a.m. EST (1600 GMT) on Thursday. Both reports were delayed a day for the U.S. Veterans Day holiday on Monday. [EIA/S]

Concerns have eased over a U.S. recession, although an economic rebound is also not expected any time soon, according to a Reuters poll of economists released on Thursday.

The poll also showed that economists believe the U.S.-China trade war is unlikely to see a permanent truce over the coming year, which may further impact global growth and demand for oil, putting a cap on prices.

Still, OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo said global economic fundamentals remained strong and that he remained confident the United States and China would reach a trade deal.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other producers including Russia - grouping known as OPEC+ - have been restraining production since January to try support oil prices.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Richard Pullin)

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, WTI, US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.10% 62.66 Delayed Quote.15.20%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.05% 64.3075 Delayed Quote.-7.78%
WTI -0.16% 57.43 Delayed Quote.25.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:50pREUTERS POLL : Trade truce unlikely in 2020 but U.S. recession fears recede - economists
RE
08:45pROYALCO RESOURCES : Board responds to Fitroy River Takeover Offer
PU
08:28pU.S.-China Trade Talks Hit Snag Over Farm Purchases -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:19pOil rises on decline in U.S. crude stocks, Fed comments on economy
RE
08:15pXI : China ready to achieve common prosperity with Brazil
PU
08:15pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Trend unemployment rate steady at 5.3% (Media Release)
PU
08:14pJapan's economy nearly stalls in third-quarter, growth at one-year low as trade war bites
RE
08:10pAPPEA AUSTRALIAN PETROLEUM PRODUCTION & EXPLORAT : Board elects new Chairman and Vice-Chairman
PU
08:00pROYALCO RESOURCES : Fitroy River announces Takeover Offer for Royalco
PU
07:55pU.S.-China trade deal doubts lift yen, hamper yuan
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1JUST EAT PLC : Takeaway CEO says does not want to overpay in $5.5 billion Just Eat bid
2Aramco names first woman to head overseas office, days before IPO
3BMW AG : Brexit drove Tesla to pick Berlin over Britain for new factory - report
4DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. : DELTA 9 CANNABIS : Reports Financials for Q3 2019 and Announces Grant of Stock Options
5KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : KIA MOTORS : Hyundai to make Santa Cruz pickups at Alabama plant in $410 million expa..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group