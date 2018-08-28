Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rises on expectations of tightening market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2018 | 02:54am CEST
A pump jack operates in the Permian Basin oil production area near Wink

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday as risks of supply disruptions from places such as Venezuela, Africa and Iran triggered expectations of a tightening market.

International Brent crude oil futures were at $76.51 per barrel at 0037 GMT, up 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 24 cents, or 0.4 percent, at $69.11 a barrel.

Despite some concerns about an economic slowdown because of trade conflict between the United States and China, crude supplies are relatively tight due to disruptions as well as voluntary restraints on output by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

The cartel's monitoring committee found that oil producers participating in a supply-reduction agreement, which includes non-OPEC member Russia, cut output in July by 9 percent more than called for.

The findings for last month compare with a compliance level of 120 percent for June and 147 percent for May, meaning participants have been steadily increasing production.

OPEC and its allies agreed in late 2016 to cut output from 2017 by around 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) versus October 2016 levels.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Monday warned of further supply disruptions, especially from Venezuela, where an economic crisis has cut deep into the OPEC-member's oil output.

Venezuelan crude oil exports had halved in the previous two years to just 1 million bpd by mid-2018, according to trade flow data.

"We can expect a further fall," the IEA's Executive Director Fatih Birol told Reuters in Norway on Monday.

Birol also warned that African OPEC-members Libya and Nigeria "seem both still fragile countries" despite some recent improvements.

Birol said it was too early to gauge the impact of the U.S. sanctions that will target Iran from November.

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:02aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : UNWTO report highlights China role in global outbound tourism
PU
04:00aFacebook fugitive fights U.S. request to extradite him from Ecuador - lawyer
RE
03:56aFive key takeaways from Trump's U.S.-Mexico trade deal
RE
03:54aFive key takeaways from Trump's U.S.-Mexico trade deal
RE
03:47aDOLLAR INDEX : steady after U.S., Mexico agree to overhaul trade deal
RE
03:33aTrump, Merkel support U.S.-EU trade talks in phone conversation - White House
RE
03:22aAER AUSTRALIAN ENERGY REGULATOR : launches recruitment campaign
PU
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:05aTrump Hails U.S.-Mexico Trade Pact, Says 'We'll See' With Canada -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BILIBILI INC - ADR : Bilibili Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S., Mexico reach NAFTA deal, turn up pressure on Canada
3TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk win dismissal of lawsuit over Model 3 production
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : Toyota to invest $500 million in Uber for self-driving cars
5AT&T : FCC report found no 'favoritism' on proposed Sinclair deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.