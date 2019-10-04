Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rises on fall in U.S. unemployment rate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 10:28am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday, although remained on track for a second consecutive weekly loss, as an increase in U.S. jobs eased financial market concerns that the slowing economy was on the brink of a recession amid lingering trade tensions.

Benchmark Brent crude rose 94 cents, or 1.6%, to $58.65 a barrel by 1319 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 68 cents, or 1.3%, to $53.13.

However, Brent was down 5.2% on the week, its lowest since mid-August, and U.S. crude lost 5% on the week, marking its biggest weekly loss since July.

"Both are on track for hefty weekly losses and it will take a brave man to bet against the bearish tide," said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM.

"As things stand, demand and supply-side developments are anything but supportive and there can be no happy ending for those of a bullish disposition."

U.S. job growth increased moderately in September, with the unemployment rate dropping to near a 50-year low of 3.5%.

The report, however, came on the heels of a string of weak economic reports, including a plunge in manufacturing activity to more than a 10-year low in September and a sharp slowdown in services industry growth to levels last seen in 2016.

"The crisis in the manufacturing sector now appears to be spilling over to the previously robust services sector. This is not good news for oil demand. After all, this also reduces the demand for transport," said Carsten Fritsch, senior commodity analyst at Commerzbank.

On the supply side, Saudi Arabia's energy minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said on Thursday the world's top crude oil exporter had fully restored oil output after attacks on its facilities last month knocked out more than 5% of global oil supply.

"That Saudi restored its production back to original capacity sooner than expected means investors had to price out raised supply risks at a faster clip than would have otherwise been the case," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at futures brokerage Forex.com.

Razaqzada that weak economic data, particularly from the U.S. manufacturing sector, also raised fears for oil demand, "but now that some of these factors have been priced in, oil prices may fall less sharply going forward or at best start to form a base".

France said Iran and the United States have one month to get to the negotiating table, suggesting that Tehran's plan to increase its nuclear activities in November would spark renewed tension in the region.

(Additional reporting by Roslan Khasawneh in Singapore; Editing by David Goodman and David Evans)

By Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:07aAFPM AMERICAN FUEL & PETROCHEMICAL MANUFACTURERS : API and AFPM Joint Statement on the Administration's Changes to U.S. Biofuel Mandate
PU
11:07aDEB FISCHER : RFS Deal Provides Certainty for Farmers and Ethanol Producers
PU
11:02aIOWA CORN GROWERS ASSOCIATION : Corn Farmers Thank Trump Administration and Biofuels Champions for Upholding the Integrity of the RFS
PU
11:02aABC ASSOCIATED BUILDERS AND CONTRACTORS : Nonresidential Construction Employment Rises in September, Says ABC
PU
11:00aNHTSA reviewing claims 2,000 Tesla vehicles should have been recalled
RE
11:00aUK National Theatre to end Shell link in "climate emergency"
RE
10:57aERNST : Iowa's Farmers and Biofuels Producers Have Been Heard
PU
10:56aDisney bans ads from Netflix ahead of streaming launch - WSJ
RE
10:54aTSX opens higher as U.S. jobs data eases growth fears
RE
10:51aCanada's Ivey PMI slumps in September as employment weakens
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
3ARYZTA : ARYZTA : announces binding offer to sell the majority of its Picard stake for total consideration of ..
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Traffic Figures September 2019
5Oil ends little changed after touching near two-month lows

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group