Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rises on hopes OPEC will extend supply cuts, weaker U.S. dollar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2019 | 06:23pm EDT
The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Oil rose on Wednesday, gaining support due to signs that OPEC and allied producers will continue to curb supplies in December, a weaker U.S. dollar and as traders covered short positions ahead of an industry report on U.S. crude inventories.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose 68 cents, or 1.16%, to settle at $59.42 a barrel. U.S. crude gained 55 cents, or 1.04%, to settle at $53.36.

But oil prices pared gains in post-settlement trade after industry data showed a larger-than-expected increase in U.S. oil stocks. Brent edged lower to $59.15, and WTI to $53.07.

U.S. crude inventories in the week to Oct. 11 rose to 432.5 million barrels, according to the American Petroleum Institute's weekly report ahead of government stocks data due on Thursday. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub rose by 1.6 million barrels, API said. [EIA/S]

Analysts had estimated U.S. crude inventories rose around 2.8 million barrels last week.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies meet on Dec. 5-6 in Vienna to review output policy.

Market participants believe the group known as OPEC+ could decide to extend production cuts "and wait until world demand catches up with the supply situation," said Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston.

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo has said deeper output cuts are an option. On Tuesday, he said OPEC would do what it could with allied producers to sustain oil market stability beyond 2020.

OPEC, Russia and other producers have agreed to cut oil output by 1.2 million barrels per day until March 2020.

"You did see the OPEC secretary general say OPEC could act to keep the market stable, and if we come back under pressure again we might see that again," said Gene McGillian, vice president of market research at Tradition Energy in Stamford, Connecticut.

In early trading, prices had slipped because of concerns about weaker demand for fuel due to slower economic growth and forecasts of a further rise in U.S. crude inventories.

The dollar weakened after U.S. retail sales data disappointed investors. Oil is traded in U.S. dollars, so oil typically rises when the dollar falls.

"The dollar is getting whacked right now. It is pushing into territory we haven't seen since a month ago," said Joshua Graves, senior market strategist at RJO Futures. "If that continues to sell off, that will continue to boost oil prices."

On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund fed worries about crude demand when it said the U.S.-China trade war would cut 2019 global growth to its slowest since the 2008-2009 financial crisis.

"The market oversold yesterday on talk of a big build in inventory," said Phil Flynn, senior energy analyst at Price Futures Group in Chicago. "We're seeing some short covering ahead of the (API) report tonight."

Optimism about an imminent Brexit deal had supported prices, although this faded after EU sources said talks hit a standstill. Analysts have said any agreement that avoids a no-deal Brexit should boost economic growth and oil demand.

(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler and Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Tom Brown)

By Collin Eaton
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIED GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 40 End-of-day quote.-10.01%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.10% 0.86401 Delayed Quote.-2.76%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.34% 59.04 Delayed Quote.12.04%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.24% 64.0625 Delayed Quote.-7.20%
WTI -0.17% 52.89 Delayed Quote.20.66%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:59pTED CRUZ : Sen. Cruz Calls for Urgent Action to Stop U.N. Process Lifting Arms Embargo and Ballistic Missile Ban on Iran
PU
06:56pIBM revenue misses on weakness in its biggest unit; shares fall 5%
RE
06:54pIBM revenue misses on weakness in its biggest unit; shares fall 5%
RE
06:48pStill work to do on China trade deal, Mnuchin says
RE
06:29pDEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND TRADE AUSTRALI : 9th Intersessional Ministerial Meeting, 12 October 2019, Bangkok, Thailand
PU
06:26pECB needs to clarify symmetric nature of inflation target - Villeroy
RE
06:24pDEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Investing in exporting small businesses
PU
06:23pOil rises on hopes OPEC will extend supply cuts, weaker U.S. dollar
RE
06:21pStocks flat on data, earnings; pound volatile
RE
06:04pCHRISTOPHER MURPHY : Murphy presses state department official on giuliani cooperation, maximum pressure campaign against iran
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Production date for Boeing's long-haul 777-8 up in air as Qantas weighs options
2Oil rises on hopes OPEC will extend supply cuts, weaker U.S. dollar
3APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
4KIRKLAND LAKE GOLD LTD. : Kirkland Lake Gold Announces Details of Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webca..
5GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP, INC. : GREAT SOUTHERN BANCORP: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group