Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rises on hopes for OPEC supply curbs, new optimism on U.S.-China trade deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 09:05pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Oil pump jacks work at sunset near Midland, Texas

Oil prices posted early gains as OPEC's outlook for oil demand next year fueled hopes that the producer group and its associates will keep a lid on supply when they meet to discuss policy on output next month.

Optimism that the United States and China could soon sign an agreement to end their trade war also seeped into the market after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said a deal was "getting close", citing what he called very constructive discussions with Beijing.

Brent crude futures were up 30 cents, or 0.5%, at $62.58 a barrel by 0147 GMT, having dropped 9 cents on Thursday.

West Texas Intermediate crude was up 29 cents, or 0.5%, at $57.06 a barrel, after falling 0.6% in the previous session.

The rosy mood came after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Thursday it expected demand for its oil to fall in 2020. That supports the view among markets that there's a clear case for the group and other producers like Russia - collectively known as 'OPEC+' - to maintain limits on production that were introduced to cope with a supply glut.

OPEC+ on Jan. 1 cut output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd), and in July, the alliance renewed the pact until March 2020.

"Energy markets will remain fixated on rhetoric from OPEC+, (U.S.-China) trade updates and whether Beijing can somehow de-escalate the situation in Hong Kong without sending more troops," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Jitters over geopolitical fallout from the Hong Kong situation linger after violent clashes between protesters and police this week, with Chinese President Xi Jinping saying on Thursday that stopping violence was the most urgent task.

Still, investors shrugged off a bigger-than-expected increase in U.S. stockpiles and rising production.

U.S. crude inventories grew last week by 2.2 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said, exceeding the 1.649 million-barrel rise forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Crude production rose by 200,000 bpd to a weekly record of 12.8 million bpd, the EIA said in its weekly report.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.19% 62.48 Delayed Quote.14.46%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.09% 63.933 Delayed Quote.-7.25%
WTI 0.09% 56.98 Delayed Quote.24.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:12pAsian shares rise as Kudlow comments lift trade hopes
RE
09:10pAsian shares rise as Kudlow comments lift trade hopes
RE
09:09pChina central bank surprises by injecting 200 billion yuan via MLF loans, rate unchanged
RE
09:07pBoeing received 'unnecessary' contract boost for astronaut capsule, watchdog says
RE
09:05pOil rises on hopes for OPEC supply curbs, new optimism on U.S.-China trade deal
RE
09:04pOil edges lower on U.S. crude stockpiles, record production
RE
09:01pAlibaba praises Hong Kong at start of retail campaign for $13 billion listing
RE
09:00pScorecard of Japan's 'Abenomics' stimulus policies
RE
08:45pU.S. AND CHINA 'GETTING CLOSE' TO TRADE DEAL : White House economic adviser
RE
08:40pTERRAIN MINERALS : 15/11/2019 - Option for Sale of Great Western - Funds Received
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Aided by Recovering Cloud-Computing Demand -- Update
3Oil edges lower on U.S. crude stockpiles, record production
4Buffett's Berkshire invests in Restoration Hardware, whose shares rise
5EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : EXCLUSIVE: Eurazeo hires JPMorgan to exit car rental group Europcar - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group