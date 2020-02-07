Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rises on likely OPEC+ output cuts amid coronavirus outbreak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 01:15am EST
The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre

Oil prices advanced on Friday after Russia said it backs a recommendation for OPEC and other producers to cut their output further amid falling demand for crude as China battles the coronavirus epidemic.

Brent crude futures rose 24 cents, or 0.4%, to $55.17 a barrel by 0547 GMT, but were heading for a fifth weekly loss amid lingering fears over the impact of the virus.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 15 cents, or 0.3%, at $51.10 a barrel, also heading for a fifth consecutive week of losses.

Prices came off earlier highs in the session after China's central bank governor said the world's second-biggest economy may experience disruptions in the first quarter, while Japan announced a big jump in confirmed coronavirus cases among thousands of passengers confined to a cruise liner off its coast.

A panel advising the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, known as the OPEC+ group, suggested provisionally cutting output by 600,000 barrels per day (bpd), three sources told Reuters on Thursday.

"We support this idea," said Sergei Lavrov, Russia's Foreign Minister, when asked about the proposal at a news conference in Mexico City later in the day.

The OPEC+ group, which pumps more than 40% of the world's oil, has been withholding supply and agreed to deepen the cuts by 500,000 bpd from the start of this year, to 1.7 million bpd, nearly 2% of global demand.

"The OPEC+ cuts are supportive of prices near term, but we are still facing uncertainty about the timing and speed of Chinese activity restarting post Chinese New Year," said Lachlan Shaw, head of commodities research at National Australia Bank in Melbourne.

Stimulus measures by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) are also supporting prices, Shaw said.

The PBOC has pumped hundreds of billions of dollars into the financial sector this week to help steady markets and boost the economy, along with other measures.

Eurasia group said it estimates a contraction in oil demand in China, the world's biggest importer of crude, of as much 3 million bpd in the first quarter from 2019 levels.

Meanwhile JPMorgan cut its estimate for Brent to average $60.40 a barrel in 2020, down $4.1 compared with its earlier forecast.

Oil prices have fallen by more than a fifth since the outbreak of the virus in the city of Wuhan in China.

(GRAPHIC: Change in Brent crude oil prices since Jan. 20 - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/7/8459/8440/BrentCrudePriceChangeSinceJan202020.png)

By Aaron Sheldrick
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.15% 55.15 Delayed Quote.-18.50%
NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LIMITED -0.12% 25.92 End-of-day quote.3.94%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:25aFROM BLACK SWAN TO BUBBLE : as virus concerns fade, investors worry about a melt-up
RE
01:22aJapanese telco SoftBank posts 15% rise in third-quarter profit, hikes full-year forecast
RE
01:20aJapan's household spending slumps as sales tax, weather weigh
RE
01:18aOil rises on likely OPEC+ output cuts amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
01:18aHonda raises full-year group operating profit forecast on weaker yen
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:15aJapan lawmakers push govt for G7 talks on digital yen
RE
01:15aOil rises on likely OPEC+ output cuts amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
01:13aEAGLE CRUSHER : What Are Blow Bars and What Can They Do for You?
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Russia backs OPEC+ proposal to cut oil output - Lavrov
2Agriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
3TOTAL : France's Total rejects force majeure notice from Chinese LNG buyer
4TESLA INC. : TESLA'S STOCK BOOM: It's OK to Miss Out -- Streetwise Update
5XIAOMI CORP : EXCLUSIVE: China's mobile giants to take on Google's Play store - sources
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group