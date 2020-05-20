Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

Oil rises on lower U.S. stocks, firmer demand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 04:16pm EDT
The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre

By Devika Krishna Kumar

Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories fell in the most recent week, but gains were capped by worries over the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and weak refining margins.

Oil futures have staged a recovery from recent weakness as production has declined more swiftly than expected, reducing the supply glut that caused storage to fill.

Brent crude settled up $1.10, or 3.2%, at $35.75 per barrel while July U.S. crude futures ended up $1.53, or 4.8%, at $33.49.

U.S. crude inventories fell by 5 million barrels last week, Energy Information Administration data showed, while stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub dropped by 5.6 million barrels. [EIA/S]

"What this report confirms is that your worst nightmare - that we're going to run out of storage space - is probably not going to happen," said Phil Flynn, senior analyst at Price Futures Group.

"We need to see more signs that rebalancing is taking place, primarily through more demand," said Gene McGillian, director of market research at Tradition Energy.

Continental Resources, one of the largest U.S. shale oil producers, on Wednesday urged North Dakota energy regulators to intervene in the oil market through steps including limiting output.

Production in North Dakota has already fallen more than half a million barrels per day (bpd) and has, along with cuts in Texas and elsewhere, helped support prices.

Fuel demand has grown as lockdown curbs have eased worldwide, and shipping data shows the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies are complying with their pledge to cut 9.7 million barrels per day in supply.

U.S. gasoline and distillate inventories rose last week, data showed, as demand slipped. Weak crude refining profits could delay a recovery in demand.

Lingering concerns about the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, especially in the United States, the world's biggest oil consumer, limited gains.

Federal Reserve policymakers repeated a vow to do what it takes to shore up the U.S. economy, minutes from the U.S. central bank's April 28-29 policy meeting released on Wednesday showed.

Unless there is a major event such as a new OPEC decision, extended cuts or new lockdowns, prices are likely to stay around current levels, said Paola Rodriguez Masiu, senior oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy.

(Additional reporting by Laila Kearney, Jessica Resnick-Ault, Ahmad Ghaddar, Jane Chung; Editing by Richard Chang, Marguerita Choy and Paul Simao)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD. -0.80% 61.7 End-of-day quote.-25.84%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.52% 24575.9 Delayed Quote.-13.81%
LONDON BRENT OIL 4.36% 35.9 Delayed Quote.-46.29%
NASDAQ 100 2.01% 9485.019749 Delayed Quote.6.48%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.08% 9375.776133 Delayed Quote.2.37%
S&P 500 1.67% 2971.61 Delayed Quote.-9.53%
WTI 6.21% 33.59 Delayed Quote.-46.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
04:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Advance on Recovery Hopes -- Update
DJ
04:16pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil rises on lower U.S. stocks, firmer demand
RE
04:03pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Oil rises on lower U.S. stocks, firmer demand
RE
02:46pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Advance on Recovery Hopes
DJ
01:13pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow shuts Midland operations after flood waters sweep in
RE
01:12pEUROPE : European shares follow Wall Street higher on recovery hopes
RE
01:11pEUROPE : European shares follow Wall Street higher on recovery hopes
RE
12:46pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 lifted by Experian, recovery hopes persist
RE
12:37pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb as Investors Look to Earnings
DJ
10:22aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Climb as Investors Look to Earnings
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Confirms UK North Sea Assets Sale Under Modified Terms
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Workers Push Back Against Plans To Curtail Coronavirus Hazard Pay -- WSJ
4FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : FRESENIUS SE : Raised to Buy by Morgan Stanley
5Norwegian Air's lessors take majority ownership

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group