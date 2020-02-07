Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rises on potential OPEC+ output cuts amid coronavirus outbreak

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 05:25am EST
The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre

Oil prices edged higher on Friday on hopes OPEC and other producers may cut their output further amid falling demand for crude as China battles the coronavirus epidemic.

Brent crude futures rose 30 cents, or 0.6%, to $55.23 a barrel by 0945 GMT, but were heading for a fifth weekly loss due to lingering fears over the impact of the virus.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 21 cents, or 0.4%, at $51.16 a barrel, also heading for a fifth consecutive week of losses.

A panel advising the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, known as the OPEC+ group, suggested provisionally cutting output by 600,000 barrels per day (bpd), three sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday Moscow supported cooperation with other producers. Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday Russia needed a few days to analyse the oil market and would clarify its position on deeper cuts next week.

The OPEC+ group, which pumps more than 40% of the world's oil, has been withholding supply and agreed to deepen the cuts by 500,000 bpd from the start of this year, to 1.7 million bpd, nearly 2% of global demand.

"The oil market may be willing to show some patience until the Kremlin decides the next course of action - how patient remains to be seen," BNP Paribas analyst Harry Tchilinguirian told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.

Prices came off earlier highs in the session after China's central bank governor said the world's second-biggest economy may experience disruptions in the first quarter.

Stimulus measures by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) could also be supporting prices.

The PBOC has pumped hundreds of billions of dollars into the financial sector this week to help steady markets and boost the economy, along with other measures.

Eurasia group said it estimates a contraction in oil demand in China, the world's biggest importer of crude, of as much 3 million bpd in the first quarter from 2019 levels.

Meanwhile, JPMorgan cut its estimate for Brent to average $60.40 a barrel in 2020, down $4.1 from its earlier forecast.

Oil prices have fallen by more than a fifth since the outbreak of the virus in the city of Wuhan in China.

"There is still plenty of uncertainty around the global balance, with it unknown how demand will evolve in coming months as a result of the coronavirus," ING Economics said in a note.

GRAPHIC: Change in Brent crude oil prices since January 20 - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/7/8459/8440/BrentCrudePriceChangeSinceJan202020.png

(Reporting by Noah Browning and Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and David Evans)

By Noah Browning

Stocks treated in this article : BNP Paribas, London Brent Oil
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED 2.28% 3.14 End-of-day quote.-5.99%
BNP PARIBAS 0.52% 50.71 Real-time Quote.-4.58%
CARDINAL HEALTH, INC. 10.59% 58.26 Delayed Quote.15.18%
CARDLYTICS, INC. 8.71% 92.97 Delayed Quote.47.90%
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO. 0.01% 137.61 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.60% 54.7 Delayed Quote.-18.50%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.73% 63.7703 Delayed Quote.1.49%
WTI -1.24% 50.72 Delayed Quote.-19.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:04aBlue collar boom? College grads, baby boomers big winners in Trump's economy
RE
05:53aCarmakers close Chinese factories because of coronavirus
RE
05:44aMAJORITY OF U.S. FIRMS IN CHINA SEE REVENUE HIT FROM CORONAVIRUS : AmCham survey
RE
05:35aMost Southeast Asian markets fall on coronavirus concerns
RE
05:28aJapan telecom SoftBank Corp CEO sees Elliott investment as 'positive'
RE
05:25aOil rises on potential OPEC+ output cuts amid coronavirus outbreak
RE
05:23aStocks stumble toward best week since June
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:13aROS AGRO : AGRО PLC has announced the end of sugar production season
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Agriculture companies say will cooperate in Canadian antitrust probe
2TOTAL : France's Total rejects force majeure notice from Chinese LNG buyer
3INDUSTRIVÄRDEN : U.S. interest lifts shares in Huawei rivals Ericsson, Nokia
4Russia backs OPEC+ proposal to cut oil output - Lavrov
5NORSK HYDRO ASA : FOURTH QUARTER 2019: Firm response in weak markets

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group