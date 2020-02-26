Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rises on short-covering, hopes for deeper output cut by OPEC+

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/26/2020 | 12:23am EST

Crude prices inched higher on Wednesday as investors covered short positions after three sessions of losses and eyed potential supply cuts, even as fears of a coronavirus pandemic deepened.

Brent crude rose 33 cents, or 0.6%, to $55.28 a barrel by 0513 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude gained 41 cents, or 0.8%, to $50.31 a barrel. Still, prices are down nearly 7% since last Thursday's close.

Fears of a pandemic escalated as authorities around the world battled to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has now been found in about 30 countries.

Asian shares fell on Wednesday as a U.S. warning to Americans to prepare for the possibility of a coronavirus pandemic drove another Wall Street tumble and pushed yields on safe-haven Treasuries to record lows. [MKTS/GLOB]

"Investors unwound short positions after WTI dipped below a key support level of $50, as they have done a few times earlier this month," said Hideshi Matsunaga, analyst at Sunward Trading.

"The reduction in Libya's output and expectations for additional production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and OPEC+ are also lending support," he said.

Oil output in Libya has fallen sharply since Jan. 18 because of a blockade of ports and oil fields by groups loyal to eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar.

OPEC and its allies including Russia, a grouping known as OPEC+, are due to meet in Vienna over March 5-6.

"A weekly close below $55.00 a barrel on Brent crude will have the alarm bells ringing amongst the OPEC+ grouping," Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA said in a note.

"Some sort of price stabilisation measures is inevitable should Brent crude prices continue falling," he added.

Saudi Arabia's energy minister said on Tuesday he was confident that OPEC and its partners would respond responsibly to the spread of the coronavirus.

The International Energy Agency's (IEA) outlook on global oil demand growth has fallen to its lowest level in a decade, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said on Tuesday, adding it could be reduced further due to the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. crude inventories are expected to rise for a fifth week running. The American Petroleum Institute (API) said late Tuesday that crude stockpiles rose 1.3 million barrels last week. Government data due at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Wednesday was expected to show a 2 million-barrel rise, according to a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Richard Pullin)

By Yuka Obayashi

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, WTI, US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.66% 55.18 Delayed Quote.-13.77%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.03% 65.291 Delayed Quote.5.42%
WTI 0.18% 50.22 Delayed Quote.-12.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
12:24aOil rises on short-covering, hopes for deeper output cut by OPEC+
RE
12:23aOil rises on short-covering, hopes for deeper output cut by OPEC+
RE
12:18aBANK OF JAPAN : Measures of Underlying Inflation
PU
12:17aWells Fargo workers seek Washington's help with internal gripes
RE
12:17aSingapore factory output unexpectedly rises in January
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:03aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most markets fall on pandemic fears; Philippines slumps
RE
02/26Hong Kong unveils record budget deficit to cushion blow from coronavirus, protests
RE
02/25Hong Kong unveils record budget deficit to cushion blow from coronavirus, protests
RE
02/25Indonesia Finance Minister says bracing for wider budget deficit amid virus outbreak
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Coronavirus fears pull U.S. chip index into a correction
2LG CHEM, LTD. : PANASONIC POISED TO WITHDRAW FROM SOLAR CELL PRODUCTION AT TESLA'S NY PLANT: sources
3CHINA EVERBRIGHT GREENTECH LIMITED : CHINA EVERBRIGHT GREENTECH : ANNOUNCEMENT OF ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ..
4Musk's SpaceX rocket production facility approved by Port of Los Angeles
5TESLA, INC. : TESLA : and U.S. regulators strongly criticized over role of Autopilot in crash

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group