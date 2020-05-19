Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rises on signs of output cuts and demand hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/19/2020 | 10:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Crude oil storage tanks are seen in an aerial photograph at the Cushing oil hub

By Noah Browning

Oil prices rose on Tuesday amid signs that producers are cutting output as promised and on signs of increasing demand as more countries ease out of curbs imposed to counter the coronavirus pandemic.

Benchmark Brent crude was up 42 cents or 1.2% at $35.23 a barrel by 1411 GMT.

The front-month contract for U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude, which is set to expire on Tuesday, was up $1.03, or 3.2%, at $32.85 a barrel.

The July contract, which was trading at vastly higher volumes, was up 46 cents at $32.11 a barrel.

"The market sees both forces aligning: the cuts OPEC+ promised are materialising and other non-member production shut-downs are also really helping to limit the oversupply," said Paola Rodriguez Masiu, senior oil markets analyst at Rystad Energy.

"Meanwhile, lockdown measures are removed globally and the economy needs fuel to restart."

But global demand recovery is expected to be slow as some restrictions remain and there is a significant risk of repeat outbreaks and lockdowns.

Consultants the Eurasia Group urged caution on expectations for higher oil consumption, citing "a global recession, cautious consumers, and a later and potentially worse peak of the coronavirus outbreak in emerging markets such as Latin America, Africa, and South Asia".

But amid signs of rising demand for crude and fuels, there was little sign of a repeat of the historic plunge below zero seen a month ago on the eve of the May contract's expiry.

The market was boosted earlier by signs that output cuts agreed by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and others including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, are being implemented.

OPEC+ cut its oil exports sharply in the first half of May, companies that track shipments said, suggesting a strong start in complying with their latest pact to curb output.

U.S. production is also falling, with crude output from seven major shale formations expected to fall to 7.822 million barrels per day in June, the lowest since August 2018, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

A recovery in fuel demand in India also gathered momentum in the first half of May.

(Additional reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by Jason Neely, David Evans and Kevin Liffey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 0.49% 428.59 Delayed Quote.-22.58%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.27% 34.92 Delayed Quote.-49.30%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX 1.06% 139.74 Delayed Quote.-19.92%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.42% 72.3689 Delayed Quote.18.67%
WTI -2.49% 31.698 Delayed Quote.-50.35%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:50aEXCLUSIVE : Exxon revives sale of stake in giant Azeri oilfield
RE
10:48aGRDC GRAINS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT : Review investigates control options for blue lupin
PU
10:46aWalmart sales surge at stores and online on coronavirus-led demand
RE
10:45aUK economy will take time to return to normal after lockdown - Sunak
RE
10:43aGermany's builders prop up economy as it slides into recession
RE
10:42aBritain sets out new post-Brexit global tariff regime
RE
10:42aUK sets out post-Brexit tariffs to underpin trade talks
RE
10:41aTrump administration awards contract to make COVID-19 drugs in U.S
RE
10:39aUK sets out post-Brexit tariffs to underpin trade talks
RE
10:38aTSX lifted by energy stocks, COVID-19 vaccine hopes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Nasdaq to tighten listing rules, restricting Chinese IPOs - sources
2BARCLAYS PLC : Imperial Brands slashes dividend as recession set to hit spending on pricier cigarettes
3CHINA URGES ITS FIRMS TO LIST IN LONDON IN RENEWED GLOBAL PUSH: sources
4IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : Interim Results for the six months ended 31 March 2020
5MODERNA, INC. : Global Stocks Follow U.S. Higher on Coronavirus Vaccine Hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group