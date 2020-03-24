Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rises over 3% on Fed steps to support economy, hopes of U.S. aid package

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 11:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An oil tanker is being loaded at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia

Oil rose over 3% on Tuesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would take steps to bolster the economy and on growing hopes the United States will soon reach a deal on a $2 trillion coronavirus economic package.

The market was substantially off the day's highs, however, and analysts remained pessimistic that oil prices would stage an extended recovery amid the worsening coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Brent futures rose 83 cents, or 3.1%, to $27.86 a barrel by 11:12 a.m. EDT (1512 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 34 cents, or 1.5%, to $23.70.

Earlier in the session both Brent and WTI were trading up over 5%. Gasoline futures, meanwhile, soared over 30% earlier in the session and were currently trading up around 24%.

"The energy complex is posting a strong rebound on Fed unlimited QE (Quantitative Easing) and expectations for a major U.S. fiscal package today," said Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena, Illinois.

The Fed on Monday rolled out an array of programs including backing for corporate bond purchases for the first time. Senior Democrats and Republicans said on Tuesday they were close to a deal on a $2 trillion stimulus package.

The expected stimulus pushed the U.S. dollar lower against other currencies. A weaker dollar supports the price of dollar-denominated oil.

The price of oil has halved in 2020, hit by the demand shock caused by the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to contain it, and removal of supply limits by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers when a deal by OPEC and allies including Russia fell apart in early March.

Saudi Arabia now plans to boost exports, although they have yet to increase in March, sources at companies that track oil flows said on Monday.

"The extreme imbalance between supply and demand due to the travel restrictions has only just began to unfold in the physical markets, and the true impact will be felt in the coming weeks," said Rystad Energy?s head of oil markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen, in a note.

The latest round of weekly U.S. oil reports are expected to show crude inventories rose for a ninth straight week.

Industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) is scheduled to release its supply report at 2030 GMT, followed by the U.S. government's figures on Wednesday.

By Scott DiSavino

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:44pUS Dollar Weakens Amid Stocks Rally -- Market Talk
DJ
03:40pBank of England activates emergency liquidity measure
RE
03:40pChevron leads another wave of massive oil-industry spending cuts
RE
03:37pU.S. new home sales fall in February, January revised up sharply
RE
03:32pSpain to guarantee up to 80% of SME bank loans to ease virus impact
RE
03:30pItaly says eurozone bailout fund should be used with no conditionality
RE
03:30pOil rises over 3% on Fed steps to support economy, hopes of U.S. aid package
RE
03:28pFord joins GE, 3M in speeding up ventilator, respirator production
RE
03:28pHalliburton to 'significantly' cut 2020 capex below $1.2 billion budget
RE
03:28pHandelsbanken Appoints Carl Cederschiold as CFO
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers
2House Democrats would give airlines, contractors $40 billion bailout
3Banks struggle to ride to the rescue in Europe's cash crunch battle
4DAICEL CORPORATION : Pharma firm Anges and Osaka University to begin testing coronavirus vaccine on animals
5Coronavirus crisis rocks airlines and planemakers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group