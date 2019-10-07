Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil rises with eyes on Iraq; stocks, dollar drift higher

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 02:15pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A trader works as a screen shows market data behind him in London

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices jumped on Monday as supply issues took center stage following a week of sharp losses, while stocks and the dollar drifted higher with eyes on the upcoming Sino-U.S. trade talks.

Oil was bid higher as deadly anti-government unrest gripped Iraq, the second-largest producer among the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

The unrest in Iraq has begun to bring the so-called risk premium that supports prices back into focus, after supply concerns had eased in the wake of Saudi Arabia's faster-than-expected recovery from attacks key oil facilities last month, said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC in New York.

"There's a lot of nervousness about the situation in the Middle East, particularly in Iraq, right now," Kilduff said. "Oil prices have no choice but to go up."

U.S. crude rose 0.11% to $52.87 per barrel and Brent was last at $58.51, up 0.24% on the day.

Remarks by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and minutes from the most recent Fed meeting will later this week keep traders searching for signs on what the central bank is considering in its upcoming meeting.

On Wall Street, major stock indexes edged higher clinging to comments from White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow regarding the state of the trade war with China.

Stocks were hit last week on concerns that softening U.S. manufacturing and services sector data were a harbinger for a slide to recession in the world's largest economy. Strong jobs data on Friday softened the blow.

"Investors are somewhat tired of the same song and dance from the administration. They are not going to fully buy in until something materializes from the meeting," said Matt Ruffalo, senior strategist at Clarfeld Financial Advisors in New Jersey.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 75.04 points, or 0.28%, to 26,648.76, the S&P 500 gained 6.54 points, or 0.22%, to 2,958.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 25.13 points, or 0.31%, to 8,007.61.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> rose 0.71% and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> gained 0.21%.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.15%.

Graphic: Global assets in 2019 - http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

Graphic: Global currencies vs. dollar - http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh

Graphic: Emerging markets in 2019 - http://tmsnrt.rs/2ihRugV

Graphic: MSCI All Country World Index Market Cap - http://tmsnrt.rs/2EmTD6j

The dollar was little changed against a basket of its peers, but Turkey's lira slid to its lowest level against the dollar in more than a month after the White House said Ankara would soon launch unilateral military operations in northeast Syria.

The Turkish lira lost 2.39% versus the U.S. dollar at 5.84, its weakest in over a month. A move above 5.8577 would send the currency to its weakest since June.

U.S. President Donald Trump later threatened to "totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey" if Ankara does anything "off limits."

The dollar index <.DXY> rose 0.15%, with the euro down 0.02% to $1.0974.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.42% versus the greenback at 107.41 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at $1.2303, down 0.23% on the day.

U.S. Treasury yields drifted higher, with benchmark 10-year notes <US10YT=RR> last down 12/32 in price to yield 1.5528%, from 1.514% late on Friday.

Spot gold dropped 0.9% to $1,491.56 an ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 1.07% to $1,490.10 an ounce.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; additional reporting by Collin Eaton in Houston, Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru and Saqib Iqbal Ahmed in New York; Editing by Dan Grebler and Nick Zieminski)

By Rodrigo Campos
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.22% 26518.26 Delayed Quote.13.92%
NASDAQ 100 -0.20% 7738.302138 Delayed Quote.20.67%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.17% 7968.86299 Delayed Quote.18.64%
S&P 500 -0.28% 2943.87 Delayed Quote.17.76%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.71% 382.91 Delayed Quote.11.79%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.07% 98.88 End-of-day quote.2.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16pConsumer Credit Rises At Slower Pace In August
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:12pUFCW UNITED FOOD AND COMMERCIAL WORKERS INTERNAT : Files Lawsuit to Stop USDA's Dangerous Pork Line Speed Rule
PU
03:10pOil prices drop as hopes fade for comprehensive U.S.-China trade deal
RE
03:09pWall Street falls amid nervousness ahead of trade talks
RE
03:06pOil prices drop as hopes fade for comprehensive U.S.-China trade deal
RE
03:02pDollar firms as traders look to trade talks, Fed for direction
RE
02:59pDollar firms as traders look to trade talks, Fed for direction
RE
02:55pKroger to discontinue sales of e-cigarettes at stores
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HOWDEN JOINERY GROUP PLC : SIG shares tumble on profit warning as UK construction craters
2WYNN RESORTS : Earnings Outlook Threatens Stocks -- WSJ
3Oil rises with eyes on Iraq; stocks, dollar drift higher
4SILVER : A Silver Medal...for Stock Picking This Time
5GENERAL MILLS : Traditional Snack Bars Face Nutty Conundrum -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group