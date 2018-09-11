Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Oil services group CGG to delist U.S. shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 07:51am CEST
A logo is seen on manufacturer of geophysical equipment CGG building in Massy

PARIS (Reuters) - Oil services group CGG, which has been emerging from a debt restructuring plan, said it would delist its U.S. securities as the company felt the New York Stock Exchange listing was too expensive.

"CGG believes that the costs associated with continuing the listing and registration of its ADSs (American Depositary Shares) exceed the benefits received by CGG, and as the primary market for CGG shares is Euronext Paris," the company said.

The company's Paris-listed shares have risen nearly 50 percent so far in 2018, as robust oil prices have generally supported companies operating in the energy sector.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CGG 3.78% 2.25 Real-time Quote.23.16%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:52aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES : Whatsapp arrives on jiophone
PU
08:51aSES : Government Solutions to Support Air Combat Command Training and Testing Operations
BU
08:50aUnilever single holding company shares to start trading in December
RE
08:50aMYNARIC : starts serial production of Ground Stations for laser communication from air and space to ground
EQ
08:49aELEMENTIS : British chemical maker Elementis lowers Mondo deal value to $500 million
RE
08:48aCOMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Old-Time Chief at Richemont
DJ
08:48aHCA HOSPITAL AMERICA : Healtre President Is Tapped to Fill CEO Seat
DJ
08:48aNEXL PHAR : NextCell to present status of ongoing clinical trial at the Nordic Life Science Days
AQ
08:48aNXP SEMICONDUCTORS : Charts Post-Qualcomm Path
DJ
08:47aMAGILLEM DESIGN SERVICES : takes part of the Enable S3 project – The european initiative to enable validation for highly automated safe and secure systems
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : CFO Timmermans to step down after $900 million money launder fine
2CBS sets Moonves payoff at $120 million pending probe
3CAIRN ENERGY : CAIRN ENERGY : Half-Yearly Results 2018
4XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Xenon Enters into Agreement to Buy Out Milestones and Royalties Related to its XEN..
5DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : BATTLES TO CALM FEARS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.