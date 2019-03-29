Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil set for biggest quarterly rise since 2009 amid OPEC cuts, sanctions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/29/2019 | 07:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An offshore oil rig is seen in the Caspian Sea near Baku

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Friday amid OPEC-led supply cuts and U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela, putting crude markets on track for their biggest quarterly rise since 2009.

Brent crude oil futures were up 67 cents at $68.49 a barrel by 1039 GMT, set for a gain of more than 27 percent in the first quarter.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were at $60 per barrel, up 70 cents, and on track for a rise of more than 32 percent over the January-March period.

For the two futures contracts, January-March 2019 is the best-performing quarter since the second quarter of 2009, when both gained about 40 percent.

Oil prices have been supported for much of this year by an agreement between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia to cut output by around 1.2 million barrels per day.

"Production cuts from the OPEC+ group of producers have been the main reason for the dramatic recovery since the 38 percent price slump seen during the final quarter of last year," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Barclays bank said on Friday oil prices "are likely to move still higher in Q2 and average $73 per barrel ($65 WTI), and $70 for the year".

Prices shrugged off a tweet from U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday calling for OPEC to boost crude production.

"While OPEC, and above all Saudi Arabia, appeared in November to be obeying U.S. President Trump's repeated demands to increase oil production, his tweets now are more likely to fall on deaf ears," Commerzbank said in a note.

"This time, OPEC will probably be more concerned about a fragile balance on the oil market, for the supportive factors that are still responsible for stability could soon turn negative."

OPEC and its allies are scheduled to meet in June to set policy, but some cracks in the union are emerging.

OPEC's de facto leader Saudi Arabia favours cuts for the full year while Russia, which joined the agreement reluctantly, is seen as less keen to restrict supply beyond September.

U.S. sanctions on OPEC members Iran and Venezuela are also buoying prices.

Washington is exerting further pressure on oil traders to cut oil dealing with Venezuela or face sanctions themselves.

For a graphic on Russia, Saud
i & rest of OPEC crude oil production, click:

Bank of America said it expected oil prices to rise in the short term, with Brent forecast to average $74 per barrel in the second quarter.

Heading towards 2020, however, the bank warned of a recession.

(Additional reporting by Henning Gloystein in Singapore; Editing by Dale Hudson)

By Ahmad Ghaddar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:32aEUROPEAN COMMISSION : Daily News 29 / 03 / 2019
PU
07:31aStrike to cut output at Shell's Pernis oil refinery from April 8 - union
RE
07:27aTHE RUSSIAN JOURNAL OF MONEY AND FINANCE : Best-performing indicators to forecast Russian GDP growth and the effects of fiscal devaluation on the small economy
PU
07:20aOil set for biggest quarterly rise since 2009 amid OPEC cuts, sanctions
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:05aInclusive Fitness Approach Strengthens People of All Abilities
SE
06:58aChina will fend off cross-border capital flow risks - FX regulator
RE
06:55aNo-deal Brexit will hit eastern Europe, Turkey trade - EBRD
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : INVESTIGATORS BELIEVE ANTI-STALL SYSTEM ACTIVATED IN ETHIOPIAN CRASH: WSJ
2HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares fly off the shelves as turnaround strategy shows promise
3NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Nokia Corporation
4GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : fined £34m by City watchdog
5SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : sacks boss as the Baltic money-laundering fallout grinds on

HOT NEWS
RUBRIQUES
SERVICES GRATUITS
APPLICATION MOBILE
SERVICE PREMIUM
About