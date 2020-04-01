Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil skids as oversupply fears pile up with U.S. inventories growth

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/01/2020 | 03:12am EDT
General view of oil tanks and the Bayway Refinery of Phillips 66 in Linden

Global crude oil prices slid further on Wednesday, following their biggest-ever quarterly and monthly losses, as a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. inventories and a widening rift within OPEC heightened oversupply fears.

Oil prices are near their lowest since 2002 amid the global coronavirus crisis that has brought a worldwide economic slowdown and slashed oil demand. Crude futures ended the quarter down nearly 70% after record losses in March.

As of 0643 GMT, Brent crude was down by $1.02, or 3.9%, at $25.33 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 35 cents, or 1.7%, at $20.13 a barrel, after giving up an earlier gain which analysts said was driven by position building at the start of a the new quarter.

U.S. crude inventories rose by 10.5 million barrels last week, far exceeding forecasts for a 4 million barrel build-up, data from industry group the American Petroleum Institute showed.

"The market sentiment remains bleak as there is no clarity on how long the pandemic will continue," said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, general manager of research at Nissan Securities.

Asian shares and Wall Street futures also fell on Wednesday as the coronavirus pandemic and the prospect of a global recession tore through investor confidence.

Nearly 800,000 people have been infected across the world and more than 38,800 have died, according to a Reuters tally.

The bearish mood in the market was also fuelled by a rift within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Saudi Arabia and other members of OPEC were unable to come to an agreement on Tuesday to meet in April to discuss sliding prices.

"It is very unlikely that OPEC, with or without Russia or the United States, will agree a sufficient volumetric solution to offset oil demand losses," BNP Paribas analyst Harry Tchilinguirian said in a report issued on Tuesday.

Adding to the downward pressure, sources told Reuters that top U.S. officials have for now put aside a proposal for an alliance with Saudi Arabia to manage the global oil market.

The Trump administration plans to lease out space for energy companies to store oil in the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve, after a previous effort to buy millions of barrels for the emergency stockpile was cancelled over a lack of funding.

A Reuters survey of 40 analysts forecast Brent would average $38.76 a barrel in 2020, 36% lower than the $60.63 forecast in a February survey.

By Yuka Obayashi

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:59aChina's ports brace for second hit as virus spread wipes out exports
RE
03:52aItaly's factory activity contracts at fastest rate for 11 years - PMI
RE
03:49aTaiwan to spend $35 billion fighting virus, to donate 10 million masks
RE
03:47aParis Club creditors agree to cancel $1.4 billion of Somali debt
RE
03:43aSouth Africa should seek IMF funding to deal with pandemic - IIF
RE
03:41aRisk-hedging Chinese investors push commodities markets to record high trades
RE
03:41aSouth Africa's rand falls as global recession fears mount
RE
03:38aDenmark's central bank slashes 2020 growth forecast amid coronavirus
RE
03:36aCIMC RAFFLES OFFSHORE SINGAPORE PTE : starts construction of the world biggest LNG powered MegaRoRo Vessel
PU
03:35aFitch, Moody's downgrade S.African banks to junk
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALUMINIUM : U.S. launches probes into imports of aluminium sheet from 18 countries
2ROTHSCHILD & CO : ROTHSCHILD : warns of financial hit from virus as it halts dividends
3AMS AG : AMS : Places 15 Million Shares Related to Rights Issue With Investors
4XEROX HOLDINGS CORPORATION : XEROX : Ends Its Hostile Offer for HP
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev updates on the sale of Carlton & United Breweries to As..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group