Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil slide dents futures ahead of bank earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/15/2020 | 06:44am EDT
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is seen in the financial district of lower Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York

U.S. stock index futures retreated on Wednesday for a second time this week, as a slide in oil prices pressured energy stocks ahead of what is expected to be another dismal round of first-quarter earnings reports.

UnitedHealth Group Inc, the biggest U.S. health insurer, reported a fall in quarterly profit, but its shares rose 2.6% in premarket trading as it maintained its 2020 profit outlook at a time when major companies have withdrawn forecasts due to the coronavirus pandemic.

J.C. Penney Co Inc slumped 14.7% as sources said the retailer was exploring filing for bankruptcy protection after the virus outbreak upended its turnaround plans.

JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co kicked off the earnings season on Tuesday by reporting a slump in quarterly profits and setting aside billions of dollars to cover potential loan defaults.

With dire forecasts of the biggest economic slump this year since the Great Depression, analysts expect earnings for S&P 500 firms to slide 12.3% in the first quarter and 23.6% in the second, according to IBES estimates from Refinitiv.

The benchmark S&P 500 index has climbed about 30% from its March trough, lifted by a raft of U.S. monetary and fiscal stimulus and on early signs that coronavirus cases were peaking in some hotspots, but is still down about 16% from its record high.

The index jumped 3% on Tuesday on hopes the Trump administration could move to ease lockdowns as the outbreak showed signs of ebbing. However, hotspot New York later sharply raised its official virus death toll to more than 10,000.

Oil majors Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp slipped about 3% as oil prices tumbled, pressured by reports suggesting persistent oversupply and collapsing global demand. [O/R]

Bank of America, Goldman Sachs and Citigroup Inc fell between 0.9% and 2% before the release of their financial results later in the day.

At 06:22 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 399 points, or 1.67%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 53 points, or 1.86% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 118.25 points, or 1.36%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETFs were down 1.6%.

By Medha Singh
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.39% 23949.76 Delayed Quote.-18.04%
NASDAQ 100 4.31% 8692.155265 Delayed Quote.-5.66%
NASDAQ COMP. 3.95% 8515.740451 Delayed Quote.-9.13%
S&P 500 3.06% 2846.06 Delayed Quote.-11.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:01aPoland to up public debt to stimulate economy amidst coronavirus - PM
RE
07:00aBank of America profit nearly halves as loan loss provisions soar
RE
07:00aTechnology Firm NAG, Inc. Develops a Scientific Approach to Managing the Coronavirus
SE
06:53aDollar set to snap losing streak on growing virus fallout
RE
06:44aJet fuel demand to remain low for years as airlines buckle up for tough ride
RE
06:44aOil slide dents futures ahead of bank earnings
RE
06:43aJapan's $1 trillion coronavirus stimulus to lift GDP by 3.8% - Abe
RE
06:43aUnitedHealth beats quarterly profit on strength across businesses
RE
06:41aRural areas in Poland 2018
PU
06:34aOil market falls too big to offset with output cuts, IEA warns
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Delta working with Airbus on order book after deferring A350 orders linked to Latam
2ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC : ATLASSIAN : Announces Date for Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results
3ALPHABET INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Stay off Zoom and Google Hangouts, Standard Chartered chief tells staff
4EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : EUROPCAR MOBILITY : Update on Europcar Mobility Group's cost-saving and cash preserv..
5EURONAV NV : EURONAV : Eurona sells Suezmax Cap Diamant

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group