Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil slides after hitting two-month high on tighter supply outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 09:37am EST
FILE PHOTO: Oil pours out of a spout from Edwin Drake's original 1859 well that launched the modern petroleum industry at the Drake Well Museum and Park in Titusville, Pennsylvania

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil hit a two-month high near $64 a barrel as OPEC-led supply cuts and U.S. sanctions against Venezuela's oil exports brightened the supply outlook, but prices fell back on uncertainty about prospects for global economy.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies began a new round of supply cuts in January. These curbs, led by Saudi Arabia, have been compounded by involuntary losses that the Venezuelan sanctions could deepen.

"Oil prices have lacked direction in today's trading session because of mixed market cues," said Abhishek Kumar, senior energy analyst at Interfax Energy in London.

"Insufficient progress made in the US-China trade talks is weighing on prices, although losses are limited by implementation of the OPEC+ deal and concerns surrounding Venezuela’s oil supplies."

Brent crude, the global benchmark, hit $63.63 a barrel, the highest since Dec. 7, but was down 86 cents at $61.89 as of 1410 GMT.

U.S. crude hit a 2019 high of $55.75. It later fell $1.18 from the previous close to $54.08.

"You have the sanctions on Venezuela, on top of the reduced supply from Saudi Arabia," said Olivier Jakob, oil analyst at Petromatrix. "There's no sign of overhang in the crude oil markets."

OPEC supply fell in January by the largest amount in two years, a Reuters survey last week found. That offset limited compliance with the output-cutting deal so far by non-OPEC Russia.

The U.S. sanctions on Venezuela will limit oil transactions between Venezuela and other countries and are similar to those imposed on Iran last year, some analysts said after examining details announced by the U.S. government.

While OPEC and its allies are cutting output, the United States is expanding supply. Nonetheless, figures on Friday showed a drop in the number of U.S. oil rigs to the lowest in eight months, lending prices some support.

(GRAPHIC:
U.S. oil production & drilling levels link:

"This points to a less pronounced rise in U.S. oil production," said Carsten Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank. "The oil market is more or less balanced," he added, citing the drop in OPEC output to a level close to forecast demand for the group's crude.

The main drag on prices has been concern about a possible slowdown in demand this year due to a weaker outlook for economic growth and developments such as the U.S.-China trade dispute.

U.S. President Donald Trump last week said he would meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in the coming weeks to try to settle the dispute, and there are hopes that the two sides will come to an agreement.

(Additional reporting by Noah Browning in London and Henning Gloystein in Singapore; editing by Dale Hudson and Jane Merriman)

By Alex Lawler

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:02aWall Street opens flat ahead of Alphabet results
RE
10:00aUNITED STATES : Factory Orders worse than estimates at -0.6%
09:58aCURRENCIES : Dollar Starts The Week Stronger Across The Board
DJ
09:44aCountries cutting Polish beef imports after meat scare - lobby
RE
09:41aCanadian dollar pares recent gains as oil price falls, greenback rallies
RE
09:40aTSX opens marginally up on gains in financial shares
RE
09:38aBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Logs Largest Weekly Drop In A Month, Even After Post-jobs Report Spike
DJ
09:37aOil slides after hitting two-month high on tighter supply outlook
RE
09:29aYVES MERSCH : The changing role of central banking
PU
09:28aStronger Dollar, Higher Treasury Yields Hurt Gold
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD : WIRECARD : says no evidence of criminal misconduct found after FT reports
2AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : Goldman Sachs invests in HSBC-backed fintech app Bud
3SOMPO HOLDINGS INC : Japan insurers to target China M&A in new phase after $50 billion overseas push
4JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : JULIUS BÄR GRUPPE : Baer to cut jobs as profitability lags
5GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Take Five - Dogs and Pigs. World markets themes for the week ahead

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.