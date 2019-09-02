Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil slides as U.S., China add more tariffs in trade war

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2019 | 02:50pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A pump jack operates in the Permian Basin oil and natural gas production area near Odessa

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Oil prices weakened on Monday after new import tariffs imposed by the United States and China came into force, raising concerns about a further hit to global economic growth and demand for crude.

Brent crude was down 64 cents to $58.61 a barrel at 2:24 p.m. EDT (1824 GMT), while U.S. benchmark WTI crude was down 33 cents at $54.77 a barrel. Activity was thin due to the U.S. Labor Day public holiday.

The United States began imposing 15% tariffs on a variety of Chinese goods on Sunday - including footwear, smart watches and flat-panel televisions - as China put new duties on U.S. crude, the latest escalation in a bruising trade war.

U.S. President Donald Trump said the two sides would still meet for talks this month. Trump, writing on Twitter, said his goal was to reduce U.S. reliance on China, and he again urged American companies to find alternative suppliers outside China.

"Even as President Trump has indicated that scheduled talks between the U.S. and China are still to proceed, the market is more and more resigned to a protracted standoff between the two countries and will be looking towards central bank easing to shore up risk appetite," BNP Paribas' Harry Tchilinguirian said.

Beijing's levy of 5% on U.S. crude marks the first time the fuel had been targeted since the world's two largest economies started their trade war more than a year ago.

Elsewhere, oil output in August from members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries rose for the first month this year as higher supply from Iraq and Nigeria outweighed restraint by top exporter Saudi Arabia and declines caused by U.S. sanctions on Iran.

In the United States, Hurricane Dorian was forecast to bring heavy rains and a storm surge late Monday through Wednesday to Florida's east coast before it moves northward close to the coasts of Georgia, and the Carolinas.

The National Hurricane Center's outlook for the storm, which has battered the Bahamas and was packing sustained winds of 150 miles per hour (241 kph) as of 2 p.m. EDT, called for it to remain over the ocean, sparing the U.S. mainland a direct hit. If it remained offshore, the storm would be unlikely to result in reduced fuel demand that typically follows storm flooding and power outages.

U.S. energy companies also cut drilling rigs for a ninth month in a row to the lowest level since January last year. Total U.S. crude output fell in June for the second month in a row, according to an Energy Department report on Friday. [RIG/U]

Graphic on U.S. oil rig count: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/US-OIL-RIGS/0H001PBQ55VP/index.html

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams in Houston, Dmitry Zhdannikov in London and Aaron Sheldrick in Tokyo; Editing by Dale Hudson and Paul Simao)

By Gary McWilliams

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, WTI
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.36% 58.6 Delayed Quote.12.52%
WTI -0.05% 54.76 Delayed Quote.24.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:10pBrazil Trade Surplus Widened in August as Imports, Exports Declined
DJ
02:50pOil slides as U.S., China add more tariffs in trade war
RE
01:59pStrong consumer spending propping up U.S. economy
RE
01:46pSUBSCRIBERS : Disregard Pound Falls Amid Turmoil in British Politics
DJ
01:35pBANCO MACRO S A : Argentine peso, bonds whiplashed after capital controls imposed
RE
01:35pCorrection to Pound's Fall
DJ
01:20pDUTCH MINISTER : I did not have contact with Uber on tax plan
RE
01:18pSaudi Arabia names head of PIF as Aramco chairman
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks slip on tariffs, Argentina hit by capital controls
2Wirecard signs cooperation agreement with SoftBank's Brightstar
3Stocks slip on tariffs, Argentina hit by capital controls
4DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS : ramps up contingency plan for a potential hard Brexit
5Sanctions choke Iran's crude sales, but oil product exports booming

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group