Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil slides as uncertainty returns about U.S.-China trade deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/08/2019 | 06:35am EST
FILE PHOTO: Oil pump jacks work at sunset near Midland, Texas

Oil prices fell on Friday, weighed down by lingering uncertainty about how close the United States and China were to a trade deal and on rising U.S. crude inventories.

Benchmark Brent crude was down 92 cents at $61.37 a barrel by 1046 GMT, after dropping more than $1 earlier in the session. Brent is on track to end the week 0.5% lower.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 87 cents at $56.28 a barrel.

The 16-month trade war between the world's two biggest economies has slowed economic growth around the world and prompted analysts to lower forecasts for oil demand, raising concerns that a supply glut could develop in 2020.

China's commerce ministry said on Thursday that two countries had agreed in the past two weeks to cancel trade tariffs in different phases, without giving a timeline.

But the comment was soon shrouded in doubt after Reuters reported the plan faced stiff internal opposition in the U.S. administration.

Oil prices have also been under pressure since OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said this week that he was more optimistic about the outlook for 2020, appearing to downplay any need to cut output more deeply.

A deal between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, such as Russia, will limit supplies until March next year. The producers meet on Dec. 5-6 in Vienna to review that policy.

Barkindo's comments were "spooking the market, especially in the face of the seemingly never-ending run of U.S. inventory builds," said Stephen Innes, Asia Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader.

U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose sharply last week as refineries cut output and exports dropped, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. [EAI/S]

Stocks at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery hub for WTI <USOICC=ECI> rose by 1.7 million barrels, the EIA said.

Graphic on U.S. inventories: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/editorcharts/US-OIL-STOCKS/0H001PBQX5XY/index.html

(Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick in TOKYO; Editing by Edmund Blair)

By Shadia Nasralla

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:57aLondon's Crossrail could cost an extra £650 million, delayed again
RE
06:52aSudan needs up to $5 billion in budget support to prevent collapse
RE
06:52aFrance's Le Maire sees progress on ECB digital currency next year
RE
06:44aEuro hits lowest in three weeks as dollar gains from trade optimism
RE
06:35aOil slides as uncertainty returns about U.S.-China trade deal
RE
06:35aGermany doesn't need stimulus, it's not in recession, finance minister says
RE
06:34aNO APOLOGIES : Africans say their need for oil cash outweighs climate concerns
RE
06:26aDaimler to cut 1,100 managing positions worldwide - Sueddeutsche Zeitung
RE
06:25aLloyd's of London shakes up governance with single board
RE
06:20aSTATISTICS PORTUGAL : Exports and imports increased by 5.8% and by 13.2% respectively, in nominal terms
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
2ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : sees 2019 profit in upper half of target range after solid third quarter
3China, U.S. agree tariff rollback if phase one trade deal is completed
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH Drives Luxury to High End of Market -- WSJ
5GE unit orders 25 Airbus jets including 12 Rolls-powered A330neo - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group