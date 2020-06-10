Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil slides below $41 as U.S. inventory rise revives glut worries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 01:44pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

By Laura Sanicola

Oil slid below $41 a barrel on Wednesday after U.S. data showed crude inventories rose to a record high, reviving worries of a persistent glut due to weak demand during the lingering coronavirus crisis.

Crude stocks rose by 5.7 million barrels in the week to June 5 to 538.1 million barrels, according to a U.S. Energy Information Administration report. [EIA/S]

The build exceeded analysts' expectations but was smaller than the build of 8.4 million barrels reported on Tuesday by the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group. [API/S]

"As with the broader economy we are seeing a rebound but not one that puts us where we were a year ago," said Matt Smith, director of commodity research at Clipper Data.

Brent crude fell 23 cents to $40.95 a barrel at 12:57 EST (1657 GMT). U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) dropped 13 cents, or 0.3%, to $38.81 after falling more than 2% in the session.

Both benchmarks had hit three-month highs on Monday. Brent has more than doubled since falling to a 21-year low below $16 in April. But some analysts think prices have risen too far with the pandemic still cutting demand.

"The macro factor that has supported the energy complex for more than a month could subside significantly as the strong advance in the equities is beginning to appear overcooked," Jim Ritterbusch, president of Ritterbusch and Associates in Galena, Illinois, said in a report.

(GRAPHIC: Weekly changes in petroleum stocks in the U.S. -

)

Prices have been supported as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Russia and others, a group known as OPEC+, slashed oil supplies by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd), about 10% of pre-pandemic demand.

An easing of government lockdowns has revived fuel demand by boosting travel and economic activity. OPEC+ agreed on Saturday to extend the record supply cut for another month until the end of July.

While this helped prices, the market came under pressure after Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates decided not to extend their extra voluntary supply reductions.

(This story corrects Brent crude prices in fifth paragraph)

(Additional reporting by Alex Lawler and Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Barbara Lewis, Mark Potter, David Gregorio and Richard Chang)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.17% 68.58783 Delayed Quote.9.90%
WTI 2.42% 39.096 Delayed Quote.-37.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:00pMnuchin says U.S. recovery has begun, will gain strength in third, fourth quarter
RE
01:59pU.S. economy has hit turning point - White House's Kudlow
RE
01:58pCAYMAN ISLANDS GOVERNMENT : Ombudsman's Investigation Uncovers Unlawful Labour Case Delays
PU
01:53pBank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results 10 June 2020
PU
01:53pUN UNITED NATIONS : COVID-19 Must Be Wake-Up Call for Greater Multilateral Economic Cooperation, Health‑Care Solidarity, Secretary-General Says in Video Message to Small States Forum
PU
01:46pOil slides below $41 as U.S. inventory rise revives glut worries
RE
01:44pOil slides below $41 as U.S. inventory rise revives glut worries
RE
01:42pOil slides below $41 as U.S. inventory rise revives glut worries
RE
01:32pEurope's Just Eat Takeaway in advanced talks to buy U.S. delivery firm Grubhub
RE
01:28pDANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P A : Six-high cold-finishing mill for copper ordered from Danieli
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Receives a Buy rating from Credit Suisse
2SCATEC SOLAR ASA : SCATEC SOLAR : Ukraine's green energy disaster is sliding towards a power crisis
3NIKOLA : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
4TESLA, INC. : Tesla shares surge past $1,000 as Musk revs up the Semi
5BAYER AG : BAYER AG : UBS remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group