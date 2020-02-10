Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil slides lower as traders evaluate China's demand, await OPEC+ cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 03:17am EST
An oil pump is seen just after sunset outside Saint-Fiacre

Oil prices slipped lower on Monday as traders assessed China's oil demand following the coronavirus outbreak and waited to see if major producers will cut output further to balance markets.

Oil is off more than 20% from peaks struck in January after a spreading virus hit demand in the world's largest oil importer and fueled concerns of excess supplies.

Brent crude slipped to $53.63 a barrel in early Asian trade, the lowest since Jan. 2, 2019, before recovering to $54.32 by 0804 GMT, down 15 cents.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate fell 17 cents to $50.15 a barrel after striking a low of $49.56.

"The overall sentiment is still bearish but markets are oversold," said Avtar Sandu, a senior commodities manager at Phillips Futures in Singapore. He said traders took profit from short-selling after prices hit technical support levels.

Beijing has orchestrated support for its companies and financial markets in the past week and investors are hoping for more stimulus to lift the world's second-biggest economy.

"Normally it takes at least two quarters before things start to pick up but there's always hope for new stimulus in the market that will buoy the economy," Sandu said.

Worries over supply were not alleviated on Friday when Russia said it needed more time to decide on a recommendation from a technical committee that has advised the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies to cut production by a further 600,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Algeria's oil minister Mohamed Arkab said on Sunday the committee had advised further output cuts until the end of the second quarter.

"The coronavirus epidemic has a negative impact on economic activities, especially on the transport, tourism and industry, in China particularly, and also increasingly in the Asian region and gradually in the world," Arkab said.

Russia Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Moscow needed more time to assess the situation, adding that U.S. crude production growth would slow and global demand was still solid.

The proposal for the further cuts "failed to alleviate the pressure on oil, in part because the proposal has yet to be formally discussed by OPEC ministers and because Russia continues to push back against further cuts," Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp said in a note.

"If the cartel fails to reach an agreement, there will be more pain to come in oil (on the) downside."

Oil traders also said they are concerned the proposed reduction would not be sufficient to tighten global markets as China's state refiners have said they will cut refining throughput by about 940,000 bpd this month.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Sam Holmes, Christian Schmollinger and Tom Hogue)

By Florence Tan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CRB COMMODITY INDEX 0.10% 195.01 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.56% 54.1 Delayed Quote.-16.52%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.52% 63.7726 Delayed Quote.3.56%
WTI 0.48% 49.99 Delayed Quote.-16.19%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
03:17aOil slides lower as traders evaluate China's demand, await OPEC+ cuts
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:13aSIAM SOCIETY OF INDIAN AUTOMOBILE MANUFACTURERS : Qatargas signs long term SPA to supply LNG to Kuwait
PU
03:13aSIAM SOCIETY OF INDIAN AUTOMOBILE MANUFACTURERS : Released the Auto Industry Sales Performance data for January 2020 and April-January 2020
PU
03:13aPRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA : Assuming the Chair of The African Union for 2020
PU
03:05aHomeowners Beware of Dead Tree Branches
SE
02:58aSSB STATISTICS NORWAY : Accommodation, December 2019
PU
02:58aSSB STATISTICS NORWAY : Electricity prices drove PPI down
PU
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZHONGAN ONLINE P & C INSURANCE CO LT : SoftBank set for sharp quarterly profit drop amid pressure from Elliott
2EXCLUSIVE: Top lithium miner seeks to monitor water scarcity in parched Chile salt flat
3HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : Taiwan's Foxconn gets OK to restart plant in Zhengzhou, China - source
4China CPI Hits Over 8-Year High Amid Virus Outbreak, Lunar New Year
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group