Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil slips amid slow holiday trade before OPEC+ meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 01:32am EST
FILE PHOTO: Oil pump jacks work at sunset near Midland, Texas

Oil prices slipped on Friday in quiet trade with the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday limiting activity, while investors awaited a meeting of OPEC and its allies next week that may result in the extension of an output cut agreement to support the market.

Brent crude futures declined 28 cents, or 0.4%, at $63.59 a barrel by 0547 GMT. Brent futures are set for a slight gain of 0.3% for the week, the fourth weekly increase, during which prices have climbed 3.1%.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down 15 cents, or 0.3%, at $57.97 a barrel.

For the week, WTI is set to gain 0.4%, the fourth weekly increase, during which prices have risen 3.2%.

Next week's meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, is high on investors' list of things to watch.

The group has agreed to cut its output by 1.2 million barrels per day through to March to support prices and analysts expect the agreement to be extended as U.S. production keeps hitting records.

"It is highly probable that the group will rollover the deal in its current form until at least the end of 2020, but we see limited scope for a new round of cuts, in light of uneven compliance and diminishing returns," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

Russian oil companies proposed on Thursday not to change their output quotas, putting pressure on OPEC+ to avoid any major shift in the policy when the group meets in Vienna on Dec. 5-6.

Still, "risk-neutral is an excellent spot to be ahead of the weekend as there is a ton of headline risk that could upset the apple cart," said Stephen Innes chief Asia market strategist at AxiTrader.

China warned the United States on Thursday that it would take "firm countermeasures" in response to U.S. legislation backing anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.

Investors are concerned any such move by China would further delay a preliminary agreement with the United States to end their trade war that has held back growth in global economies and in the consumption of oil.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Tom Hogue and Christian Schmollinger)

By Aaron Sheldrick
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.34% 267.84 Delayed Quote.69.80%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.22% 63.12 Delayed Quote.17.36%
MAJOR HOLDINGS LIMITED -14.29% 0.06 End-of-day quote.-7.69%
TRADERS HOLDINGS CO.,LTD. 0.00% 110 End-of-day quote.205.56%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.11% 64.0701 Delayed Quote.-7.58%
WTI 0.00% 58.07 Delayed Quote.28.28%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:05aEXCLUSIVE : Mexico's Pemex fights in court to suspend clean diesel rule - documents
RE
01:58aIndonesia's November inflation seen edging down - Reuters poll
RE
01:50aJapan, Singapore central banks extend currency swap line
RE
01:48aKenya Power annual results delayed on auditor-general appointment
RE
01:45aBritish Consumers Hope Election Can End Brexit Deadlock, Lift Economy
DJ
01:37aStocks shy from breaking new highs as trade mood darkens
RE
01:34aSouth Africa's Eskom makes interim profit on higher tariffs
RE
01:32aOil slips amid slow holiday trade before OPEC+ meeting
RE
01:30aStocks shy from breaking new highs as trade mood darkens
RE
01:28aCENTRAL BANK OF KENYA : Press Release - Muungano Microfinance Bank PLC
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2China Protests U.S. Law Supporting Hong Kong but Signals Hope for Trade Deal -- 2nd update
3FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Singapore tells Facebook to correct user's post under new 'fake news' law
4SOFTROCK MINERALS LTD. : SOFTROCK MINERALS : pleased with continued increase in revenue
5SINGAPORE EXCHANGE LIMITED : ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS::Acquisition of Via Paracelso 22-24-26, Agrate, ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group