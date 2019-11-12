Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil slips as U.S.-China trade deal hopes dwindle

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/12/2019 | 11:32pm EST
An oil pump is seen just after sunset outside Saint-Fiacre

Oil prices dipped on Wednesday as prospects for a trade deal between the United States and China dimmed, weighing on the outlook for the global economy and energy demand.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the two countries were close to finalising a trade deal, but he fell short of providing a date or venue for the signing ceremony, disappointing investors.

Brent crude futures edged down 18 cents, or 0.3%, to $61.88 a barrel by 0411 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $56.67, down 13 cents or 0.2%.

A forecast by the International Energy Agency for slower global oil demand growth post-2025 also weighed on the market.

Global oil demand is expected to grow by 1 million barrels per day (bpd) on average to 2025, but is forecast to slow to 100,000 bpd a year from then on as fuel efficiency improves and more electric vehicles hit the road, the IEA said in its annual World Energy Outlook for the period to 2040.

Even as U.S. production growth slows from the breakneck pace of recent years, the world's top oil producer will still account for 85% of the increase in global oil output to 2030, and for 30% of the increase in gas, the agency said.

The share of global oil production by members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia is seen falling to 47% for much of the next decade, a level not seen since the 1980s.

"The effects have been striking, with U.S. shale now acting as a strong counterweight to efforts to manage oil markets," IEA's Executive Director Fatih Birol said.

In the United States, crude oil inventories were forecast to have risen for a third straight week last week, while refined products inventories likely declined, a preliminary Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Five analysts polled by Reuters estimated, on average, that crude inventories rose around 1.6 million barrels in the week to Nov. 8.

ANZ analysts said the prospects for U.S. crude exports had turned bleak after shipping rates jumped last month, causing inventories to stay above both last year's level and the five-year average.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) is scheduled to release its data for the latest week at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Wednesday, while the weekly report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) is due at 11:00 a.m. EST on Thursday. [API/S] [EIA/S]

Separately, the 590,000 barrel-per-day Keystone oil pipeline that transports Canadian heavy crude to the United States has restarted operations following an oil spill two weeks ago, a U.S. regulator said on Tuesday.

Traders are now eyeing next month's meeting between the OPEC and Russia to determine if the group would deepen output cuts to prop up prices.

"We believe the production curbs could be extended beyond Q1 2020, although deeper cuts are unlikely," ANZ analysts said.

By Florence Tan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.27% 61.8 Delayed Quote.15.20%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.03% 64.22 Delayed Quote.-7.78%
WTI -0.07% 56.59 Delayed Quote.25.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:41aKiwi takes flight as New Zealand's central bank surprises by standing pat
RE
12:38aMalaysia's third quarter GDP growth seen slowing to 4.4%
RE
12:22aKiwi takes flight as New Zealand's central bank surprises by standing pat
RE
12:20aREGULATORS BEGIN PROBE INTO GOOGLE-ASCENSION CLOUD COMPUTING DEAL : Wsj
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:10aChina to impose new restrictions on small hydro plants
RE
12:10aADF AUSTRALIAN DAIRY FARMERS : Australian Dairy Farmers responds to floor price debate
PU
12:01aAramco names first woman to head overseas office, days before IPO
RE
12:01aTRADESHIFT : Announces App Partnership With SiS-id to Help Businesses Fight Payments Fraud
BU
11/12Regulators begin probe into Google-Ascension cloud computing deal - WSJ
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit record $38 billion; growth slows
2TESLA INC. : TESLA : to build first European plant in Berlin, Musk says
3XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : Alibaba-backed EV startup XPeng says raises $400 million for growth
4Tesla to build first European plant in Berlin, Musk says
5YY INC. : YY Reports Third Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group