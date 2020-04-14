Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil slips as producer cuts fail to banish demand fears

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 06:56am EDT
Oil pump jacks work at sunset near Midland, Texas

Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday, with investors apparently unconvinced that record supply cuts could soon balance markets pummeled by the coronavirus pandemic, though a predicted plunge in U.S. shale output provided some support.

Brent futures fell 8 cents, or 0.3%, to $31.66 a barrel by 1045 GMT after settling 0.8% up on Monday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 36 cents, or 1.6%, at $22.05, having dropped 1.5% in the previous session.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), along with Russia and other producing countries - a grouping known as OPEC+ - agreed over Easter to cut output by 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) in May and June, equating to about 10% of global supply before the coronavirus outbreak.

Additional output cuts by the United States, the world's biggest producer, and other nations outside the OPEC+ group will take the estimated total reduction to about 19.5 million bpd.

"The voluntary OPEC+ cuts are a welcome support to oil prices, but they do not fully offset the loss of demand related to COVID-19, and they still need to be fully implemented in a timely fashion," BNP Paribas analyst Harry Tchilinguirian told the Reuters Global Oil Forum.

The cuts at best provide a floor under prices in the short term, Tchilinguirian added.

Oil prices remain more than 50% down this year.

Rystad Energy's head of oil markets, Bjornar Tonhaugen, said that implementation of the international deal would be a logistical challenge that would take weeks at least.

"Reducing upstream supply is not just turning off the tap or pushing a button. We would be surprised to see overall OPEC+ compliance at 50% through May," he said.

Inventories, where available, are expected to fill up fast even as some countries among the G20 group of nations agreed to buy oil for their national reserves.

Still, U.S. production is falling in tandem with a drop in prices and there are signs that the coronavirus outbreak may have peaked in some areas of the world.

In China, where the virus started and is now largely under control, demand appears to be returning, with data showing that crude oil imports rose 12 percent in March from a year earlier.

Supporting prices, U.S. shale oil output is expected to register a record monthly drop in April, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Monday.

Production has been sliding for several months, but the declines are expected to accelerate sharply in April with a loss of nearly 200,000 bpd of production, the EIA said.

By Noah Browning

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16aUK economy could shrink by 35% in April-June period - OBR
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:11aTen U.S. states developing 'reopening' plans account for 38% of U.S. economy
RE
07:11aTop creditors to suspend poorest countries' debt payments - France
RE
07:10aChina's trade slump eases in March, but pandemic set to deepen export downturn
RE
07:09aStocks rise on China trade data, easing pandemic fears
RE
07:06aJPMorgan profit plunges on coronavirus loan provisions
RE
07:05aSimpleNexus Appoints Decorated SaaS Sales Executive Cathleen Schreiner Gates to Board of Directors
SE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : shares plummet as survival depends on rescue plan
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. AIRLINES NEARING ACCEPTANCE OF PAYROLL AID PLAN: sources
3XIAOMI CORPORATION : APPLE SHIPPED 2.5 MILLION IPHONES IN CHINA IN MARCH FOLLOWING VIRUS SLUMP: government dat..
4AstraZeneca to test impact of cancer drug Calquence on coronavirus patients
5ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG : ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG:announces its Egyptian Subsidiary (ODE) FY 201..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group