Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil slips as traders expect OPEC+ to ease supply cuts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 03:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An oil rig is seen in the waters on the southern coast of Pengerang

Oil slipped nearly 1% on Monday as traders eyed an OPEC technical meeting this week which is expected to recommend an easing in supply cuts that have been propping up crude prices.

Brent crude fell 32 cents, or 0.7%, to $42.92 a barrel by 0646 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $40.22 a barrel, down 33 cents, or 0.8%.

Oil was little changed last week as a resurgence of coronavirus cases prompted several U.S. states to impose tighter travel restrictions that could dampen oil demand recovery at the world's largest consumer.

However, prices climbed more than 2% on Friday after the International Energy Agency raised its 2020 oil demand forecast by 400,000 barrels per day.

Oil prices have recovered sharply from multi-decade lows in April as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, cut output by a record 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd) over May to July.

OPEC's Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday to recommend the next level of cuts after compliance in the group hit 107% in June, up from 77% in May.

OPEC and Russia are expected to ease their supply cuts to 7.7 million bpd as global oil demand has recovered and prices have bounced back, OPEC+ sources have told Reuters.

"They've done a good job of bringing prices as high as expected in the mid-term so they should be very careful about ruining sentiment," Tony Nunan, a Tokyo-based senior risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp said.

Higher prices have prompted some U.S. producers to start drilling again even as the number of operating oil and natural gas rigs hit a record low for a 10th straight week.

"If you want to keep drilling down, then you're going to have to keep prices around this level," Nunan said.

Libya exported its first crude cargo in six months on Friday after a blockade by eastern forces, but then re-imposed force majeure on all oil exports on Sunday.

Its National Oil Corp accused the United Arab Emirates of instructing the eastern forces in Libya's civil war to reimpose the blockade.

(Reporting by Florence Tan; editing by Richard Pullin and Himani Sarkar)

By Florence Tan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.64% 42.518934 Delayed Quote.-35.88%
MITSUBISHI CORPORATION -1.08% 2241.5 End-of-day quote.-22.71%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:45aMINISTRY OF ECONOMIC AFFAIRS AND COMMUNICATIONS OF : Crisis measures work group formed to fight possible second coronavirus wave
PU
03:43aChina says 33 rivers hit record levels as floods situation remains 'grim'
RE
03:36aCAAM CHINA ASSOCIATION OF AUTOMOBILE MANUFACTURE : New energy car sector remains optimistic in long-term output
PU
03:35aFTSE 100 : London stocks track Asia rally on recovery hopes
RE
03:34aChina stocks rally, start-up index at over 4-1/2-year high on upbeat result hopes
RE
03:33aSpain says EU recovery fund debt is not charity
RE
03:29aFrench consumer spending has almost returned to normal levels - finance minister
RE
03:29aSouth African rand firms as dollar wobble lifts emerging currencies
RE
03:26aOPEC daily basket price stood at $43.46 a barrel Friday, 10 July 2020
PU
03:21aRESERVE BANK OF INDIA : Money Market Operations as on July 12, 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : Judith Wiese appointed Managing Board member and Labor Director of Siemens AG
2UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT : French firm Ubisoft shares fall following staff departures
3HELLOFRESH SE : HELLOFRESH : JP Morgan gives a Neutral rating
4WELLS FARGO & COMPANY : Banks Brace for Lending Hit to Profits -- WSJ
5ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Italy PM Conte says latest proposals over Atlantia insufficient - media

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group