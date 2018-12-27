Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil slips back towards 18-month lows on oversupply

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/27/2018 | 10:16am CET
A pump jack on a lease owned by Parsley Energy operates in the Permian Basin near Midland

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices fell more than 1 percent on Thursday after rebounding 8 percent in the previous session, as worries over a glut in crude supply and concerns over a faltering global economy pressured prices even as a stock market surge offered support.

Brent crude oil was down 70 cents, or 1.3 percent, at $53.77 a barrel by 0845 GMT. U.S. light crude oil was 50 cents lower at $45.72.

Oil prices reached multi-year highs in early October but have fallen almost 40 percent since then and are now approaching their lowest levels for 18 months.

Brent is heading for losses of almost 30 percent this year while the U.S. contract has dropped almost 25 percent.

Three months ago it looked as if the global oil market would be under-supplied through the northern hemisphere winter as U.S. sanctions removed large volumes of Iranian crude.

But other oil exporters have more than compensated for any shortfall, filling global inventories and depressing prices.

The fuel glut has combined with faltering investor sentiment in other asset classes, producing a bear market for oil.

Global stocks rebounded on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump's administration attempted to shore up investor confidence and a report on strong U.S. holiday spending. [MKTS/GLOB]

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries met earlier this month with other producers including Russia and agreed to reduce output by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd), equivalent to more than 1 percent of global consumption.

But the cuts won't take effect until next month and oil production has been at or near record highs in the United States, Russia and Saudi Arabia, with the U.S. pumping 11.6 million bpd of crude, more than both Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Although U.S. sanctions have put a cap on Iran's oil sales, Tehran has said its private exporters have "no problems" selling its oil.

"Markets need more concrete evidence on improving fundamental metrics and to bring the supply-demand relationship back to balance before oil prices can reach a real bottom," said Margaret Yang, market analyst for CMC Markets.

Data on the U.S. market will appear in the next couple of days with figures from the American Petroleum Institute on Thursday and a report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Friday. [API/S]

A Reuters survey estimated that U.S. crude inventories dropped 2.7 million barrels in the week to Dec. 21. [EIA/S]

(Reporting by Christopher Johnson in London and Jane Chung in Seoul; Editing by Adrian Croft)

By Christopher Johnson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:37aCHINA'S SINOPEC SUSPENDS TOP OFFICIALS AT TRADING ARM : sources
RE
10:16aOil slips back towards 18-month lows on oversupply
RE
10:15aOil slips back towards 18-month lows on oversupply
RE
10:14aOil slips back toward 18-month lows on oversupply
RE
10:09aECB sees global economic slowdown in 2019
RE
10:06aUK stocks climb Wall Street ladder
RE
10:05aHuawei expects 2018 revenue to rise 21 percent despite international scrutiny
RE
10:01aChinese steel prices end slightly lower, erase gains
RE
09:54aSouth Africa's rand little changed in light year-end trade, MTN leads stocks higher
RE
09:48aChina central bank says to maintain prudent monetary policy, keep yuan stable
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SEABOARD CORP : Hog industry worldwide getting slaughtered in trade war
2KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Empty shipyard and suicides as 'Hyundai Town' grapples with grim future
3BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY GRP CO : BEIJING DABEINONG TECHNOLOGY : Inside China's strategy in the soybean t..
4ABERCROMBIE & FITCH CO. : Most shorted stocks log record gain as Wall Street surges
5ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Big discounts fail to draw UK shoppers to post-Christmas sales

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.