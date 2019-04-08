Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil slips from five-month highs as economic worries counter tight market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/08/2019 | 10:15pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a pump-jack outside Saint-Fiacre

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Oil prices eased on Tuesday, slipping away from 5-month highs reached earlier in the session as a sluggish economic outlook countered an otherwise tight market.

International benchmark Brent futures touched their strongest level since last November at $71.34 per barrel on Tuesday, before losing ground to $70.96 per barrel by 0158 GMT, down 14 cents, or 0.2 percent, from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures also hit a November 2018 high, at $64.77 per barrel, before easing to $64.36, 4 cents below their last settlement.

Despite generally bullish oil markets, concerns that an economic slowdown this year will hit fuel consumption have been preventing crude prices from rising even higher, traders said.

And while fears of a global recession ebbed following strong U.S. jobs figures and improved Chinese manufacturing data late last week, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said there was still a "significant slowing in growth globally" in 2019.

The bank said it expects Brent and WTI to average $70 per barrel and $59 per barrel respectively in 2019, and $65 per barrel and $60 per barrel in 2020.

Despite the economic concerns, global oil markets are tight, and Brent and WTI crude oil futures have risen by 40 percent and 30 percent respectively since the start of the year.

"Renewed fighting in Libya ... has seen Brent crude break above $70 per barrel," said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank.

Libya is a significant supplier of oil to Europe, producing around 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in March.

A warplane attacked Tripoli's only functioning airport on Monday as eastern forces advancing on the Libyan capital disregarded international appeals for a truce in the latest of a cycle of warfare since Muammar Gaddafi's fall in 2011.

Hansen said the fighting in Libya added to an already tense market, which has been tightened this year by U.S. sanctions on oil exporters Iran and Venezuela as well as supply cuts led by the producer club of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Joseph Radford and Richard Pullin)

By Henning Gloystein

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:54pAsia shares weighed by cautious mood, oil settles
RE
10:38pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Inbound M&As poised for growth
PU
10:23pSHANGHAI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT : As 5-day winning streak ends, stocks close lower
PU
10:15pOil slips from five-month highs as economic worries counter tight market
RE
09:58pDEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND ENERGY AUSTRAL : Introducing the latest carbon neutral certified building
PU
09:53pRANDY VULAKOVICH : Senators Offer No-Tax Alternative to Wolf's Restore PA Plan
PU
09:48pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Lending to households rises 2.6 percent (Media Release)
PU
09:48pAustralian Housing Finance Rises in February
DJ
09:38pU.S. Moves to Impose Tariffs on $11 Billion of EU Goods
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : How flawed software, high speed, other factors doomed an Ethiopian Airlines 73..
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : U.S. proposes list of EU goods for tariff retaliation against Airbus subsidies
3AT&T : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of AT&T Inc. ..
4STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Exclusive - Standard Chartered expected to pay just over $1 billion ..
5NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD. : NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Tracking international payments in real time now a re..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About