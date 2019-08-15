Log in
Oil slips further below $60 on recession concerns, U.S. supply

08/15/2019 | 05:05am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Drilling rigs operate at sunset in Midland, Texas

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil slipped further below $60 a barrel on Thursday, extending the previous session's 3% drop, pressured by mounting recession concerns and a surprise boost in U.S. crude inventories.

In a sign of investor concern that the world's biggest economy could be heading for recession, weighing on oil demand, the U.S. Treasury bond yield curve inverted on Wednesday for the first time since 2007.

Brent crude was down 20 cents at $59.28 a barrel by 0840 GMT, after a 3% slide on Wednesday. U.S. crude was down 11 cents to $55.12 a barrel.

"The market is becoming very anxious about global growth," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

The price of Brent is still up 10 percent this year thanks to supply cuts led by the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia. Traders say they expect top exporter Saudi Arabia to reduce output further.

But the efforts by the OPEC+ producer group to boost the market have been countered by worries about the global economy amid the U.S.-China trade dispute and uncertainty over Brexit, as well as rising U.S. stockpiles of crude.

China reported disappointing data for July, including a surprise drop in industrial output growth to a more than 17-year low. A slump in exports sent Germany's economy into reverse in the second quarter.

"Recession risk remains the focus," said analysts at JBC Energy in a report.

A second week of unexpected rises in U.S. crude inventories is adding to the pressure.

U.S. crude stocks <USOILC=ECI> grew by 1.6 million barrels last week, compared with expectations for a drop of 2.8 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said.


(GRAPHIC: U.S. crude inventories, weekly changes since 2017 link:

(Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; editing by Jason Neely)

By Alex Lawler

Stocks treated in this article : Euro / British Pound (EUR/GBP), London Brent Oil, WTI
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.27% 0.9213 Delayed Quote.2.75%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.79% 58.6 Delayed Quote.6.61%
WTI -0.46% 54.62 Delayed Quote.19.45%
