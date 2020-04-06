Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil slips on oversupply fears, but stocks jump on virus slowdown hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/06/2020 | 12:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary

Oil prices skidded on Monday after Saudi-Russian negotiations to cut output were delayed, keeping oversupply concerns alive, while stocks jumped as investors were encouraged by a slowdown in coronavirus-related deaths and new cases.

In currency markets, sterling fell 0.4% early in Asia after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to hospital following persistent coronavirus symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

Brent crude fell as much as $4 after Saudi Arabia and Russia postponed their meeting, initially scheduled for Monday, to Thursday even as the virus pandemic pummels demand.

Equity investors, however, took solace as the death toll from the coronavirus slowed across major European nations including France and Italy.

"With a very light calendar globally today, there is enough momentum to keep the equity rally running through the course of the day and also into European time," said Jeffrey Halley, Senior Market Analyst, Asia Pacific, OANDA.

"All bets are off after that although I could see a couple of days of positive sentiment ahead, especially if those mortality rates keep falling."

U.S. stock futures rose 3.2% during Asian trading after U.S. President Donald Trump expressed hope the country was seeing a "levelling off" of the coronavirus crisis.

Futures for London's FTSE were up 1.7% while those for Eurostoxx 50 gained 2.6%.

In Asia, Australia's benchmark index rose 3.3%, Japan's Nikkei added 2.4% <.N225> after a slow start while South Korea's KOSPI index <.KS11> climbed 2.1%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was 0.9% higher.

That sent MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares outside of Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> up almost 1%, on track for its best performance in a week.

Markets in mainland China were closed for a public holiday.

Worryingly, the number of new coronavirus cases jumped in China on Sunday while the number of asymptomatic cases surged too as Beijing continued to struggle to extinguish the outbreak despite drastic containment efforts.

"Focus in markets will now turn to the path out of lockdown and to what extent containment measures can be lifted without risking a second wave of infections," National Australia Bank analyst Tapas Strickland wrote in a note.

"Key to a strong rebound in China will be the ongoing lifting of containment measures with Wuhan ? the epicentre of the outbreak ? set to lift containment measures on April 8."

Strickland, however, noted many in China were still subject to social distancing and isolation restrictions to prevent a resurgence in infections.

The pandemic has claimed more than 68,000 lives and infected over a million people globally. The United States has the highest number of reported cases, at over 300,000.

Concerns about heavy damage to the global economy have pushed investors into the perceived safety of government bonds where yields are at or near all-time lows. [US/]

Elsewhere in currencies, the dollar gained 0.4% against the yen to 108.93.. [FRX/]

The euro was barely moved at $1.0810 while the risk sensitive Australian dollar <AUD=D3> was up 0.3% at $0.6014. The pound was last down 0.2% at $1.2238.

In commodities, Brent crude futures was down nearly 3%, or $1, at $31.14 a barrel while U.S. crude slipped 4.4%, or $1.24, to $27.09. [O/R]

Spot gold added 0.2% to $1,619.1 an ounce.

(Editing by Sam Holmes and Himani Sarkar)

By Swati Pandey

Stocks treated in this article : Nikkei 225, Euro Stoxx 50, Hang Seng, KOSPI Composite Index
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO STOXX 50 -0.95% 2662.99 Delayed Quote.-28.90%
HANG SENG -0.20% 23176.99 Real-time Quote.-17.78%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.12% 1727.27 Real-time Quote.-21.45%
NIKKEI 225 0.01% 17820.19 Real-time Quote.-24.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:28aSterling falls after PM Johnson enters hospital over coronavirus symptoms
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:47aSoutheast Asia stocks - Markets track global equities higher as virus slows
RE
12:46aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Promotes Innovation and Efficiency to Bolster Anticorruption Efforts
PU
12:21aECLIPSE METALS : Data from Geophysical Surveys over the Devils Elbow Acquired
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:12aOil slips on oversupply fears, but stocks jump on virus slowdown hopes
RE
12:06aNOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION : Provides Update on its Property Transactions with Canada Nicke
PU
12:02aOil slips on oversupply fears, but stocks jump on virus slowdown hopes
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : SAUDI ARABIAN OIL : Arabia delays setting May prices, looks to OPEC meeting to set..
2AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : EasyJet founder says will not inject fresh equity into company
3SILVER : EXCLUSIVE: Silver Lake to seek more than $16 billion for buyout fund - sources
4The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against ..
5ROLLS-ROYCE : ROLLS ROYCE : to ditch targets and suspend dividend due to coronavirus
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group