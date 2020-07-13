Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil slips on surge in COVID-19 infections, U.S.-China tension

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/13/2020 | 03:29pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary

Oil prices slipped about 1% on Monday after global coronavirus cases rose by a record daily amount, fanning fears of renewed government lockdowns, and on growing U.S. and European tension with China.

The World Health Organization reported more than 230,000 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, a one-day record. Much of the growth is in the Western Hemisphere, particularly the United States and Latin America.

In the United States, infections surged over the weekend as Florida reported an increase of more than 15,000 new cases in 24 hours, a record for any state. Numerous states have rolled back the loosening of restrictions on business operations and now requiring mask-wearing to slow the spread of the virus, which has killed nearly 140,000 people in the United States.

Brent futures fell 52 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $42.72 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 45 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $40.10.

The market also remained on edge due to growing U.S. and European disputes with China. The European Union (EU) said it is preparing counter-measures on China in response to Beijing's new security law on Hong Kong.

China announced sanctions against the United States on Monday after Washington penalized senior Chinese officials over the treatment of Uighur Muslims.

An Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) monitoring committee will meet on Tuesday and Wednesday and is expected to recommend levels for future supply cuts.

OPEC and allies including Russia are expected to ease production cuts to 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd), down from a record cut of 9.7 million bpd for May through June, as global oil demand has recovered.

"That seems a quite risky option, with the safer being a one month extension," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York. Graphic: Demand supply balance - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/oakvealagvr/IEA%202.JPG

(Additional reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin in London and Florence Tan in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Chizu Nomiyama)

By Scott DiSavino
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.26% 70.984 Delayed Quote.14.30%
WTI -1.12% 39.66 Delayed Quote.-35.40%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:12pYum's KFC closes dining rooms at company-owned restaurants in Florida
RE
04:11pPRESS RELEASE : NAWG Calls for 2020 Crop COVID Relief, Inclusion of All Wheat Classes in CFAP
PU
04:09pC$ dips as investors turn cautious amid rising COVID-19 cases
RE
04:06pS&P 500 and Nasdaq end lower after sharp drop in tech titans
RE
04:01pCalifornia governor shuts churches, businesses as COVID-19 cases surge
RE
04:01pSTATE BANK OF PAKISTAN : AC&MFD Circular Letter No. 06 of 2020 - Measures to Mitigate COVID-19 Pandemic – AML/ CFT Regulations
PU
03:57pPutin signs law requiring firms to be ready for oil spills
RE
03:53pAmerican airlines preparing to send furlough warnings, early retirement packages to workers this week -sources
RE
03:50pOil prices extend losses; brent, u.s. crude futures drop by more than $1 a barrel in post-settlement trade
RE
03:42pEXCLUSIVE : Canadian firms warn over Mexico energy policy at dawn of trade deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ADOBE INC. : Tech Stock Rally Isn't Out of Juice Just Yet, Analysts Say
2ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Italy and Atlantia enter final round in motorway licence battle
3CELSION CORPORATION : CELSION CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
4PEPSICO, INC. : PEPSICO : results beat as lockdowns boost snack sales
5VALE S.A. : VALE S A : 07/13/2020 Vale informs on non-binding heads of agreement with Kobe Steel and Mitsui & ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group