Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil slips to $62 as trade talks drag on

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 05:51am EST
FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of crude oil being dispensed into a bottle

Oil extended declines to $62 a barrel on Tuesday, pressured by limited progress in efforts to resolve the trade conflict between the United States and China as well as an expected rise in U.S. crude inventories.

A Chinese government source was quoted by CNBC on Monday as saying there was gloom in Beijing about prospects for a trade deal. The long-running dispute has hit economic growth prospects and clouded the outlook on oil demand.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, was down 49 cents at $61.95 a barrel at 0937 GMT. It had reached $63.65 -- the highest since Sept. 24 -- on Thursday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 36 cents to $56.69.

"The less than promising reports coming from China on the trade war may have taken some of the energy out of the rally," said Craig Erlam, analyst at brokerage OANDA.

"We're certainly seeing less momentum in the recent rallies."

Oil also declined on the prospect of a further increase in U.S. crude inventories, suggesting ample supplies.

The average estimate from six analysts polled by Reuters was for crude inventories to have risen by about 1.1 million barrels in the week to Nov. 15, representing a fourth consecutive weekly gain.

The American Petroleum Institute releases its supply report at 2030 GMT on Tuesday and the government's official figures are due on Wednesday.

Oil found some support from tension in the Middle East, home to top exporter Saudi Arabia and other core OPEC members.

Protestors in Iraq blocked a commodities port on Tuesday and people took to the streets in Iran to demonstrate against a rise in petrol prices.

The United States on Monday said it will no longer waive sanctions related to Iran's Fordow nuclear plant, while armed members of Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement seized a vessel towing a South Korean rig over the weekend.

Brent has rallied about 15% this year, supported by a supply pact between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia.

Producers meet in Vienna over Dec. 5-6 and are expected to extend the pact beyond March.

By Alex Lawler
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CMC MARKETS PLC 0.32% 127.4 Delayed Quote.20.72%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.47% 61.94 Delayed Quote.16.92%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.10% 63.7282 Delayed Quote.-7.94%
WTI -0.62% 56.54 Delayed Quote.25.46%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:05aGerman manufacturing output to shrink by 4% this year - BDI
RE
06:05aSTATISTICAL NEWS RELEASE : Record for investment fund assets thanks to continuing optimism on financial markets
PU
05:59aGhana and Boeing sign provisional order for three 787 Dreamliners at Dubai Airshow
RE
05:55aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :corrigendum to the announcement dated 28 january 2019 and other previous announcements
PU
05:51aOil slips to $62 as trade talks drag on
RE
05:45aEmirates says size of Boeing 777x order depends on delivery schedule
RE
05:45aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Auction announcement - Reopening of five-year Federal notes (Bundesobligationen – “Bobls”) series 180 by auction
PU
05:45aDEUTSCHE BUNDESBANK : Invitation to bid by auction - Reopening 30-year Federal bond
PU
05:44aSaudi airline flynas signs order for 10 Airbus A321XLR jets
RE
05:42aAFL-CIO's Trumka says more work remains on U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade deal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan lower house passes U.S. trade deal; auto tariffs still in question
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : California to stop buying GM, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler vehicles over emissions fight
3AIRBUS SE : Sales of grounded Boeing 737 MAX gather pace at Dubai Airshow
4SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SOCGEN WORKERS MOVE INTO NEW LONDON HQ
5TESLA INC. : Tesla Powers Up Its Big Australian Battery

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group