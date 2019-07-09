Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil slips to $64 as trade disputes outweigh supply concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 04:31am EDT
Pump jacks operate at sunset in an oil field in Midland

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil slipped to around $64 a barrel on Tuesday after fresh signs the U.S.-China trade dispute is dragging on the global economy and oil demand, outweighing OPEC supply cuts and Middle East tensions.

The United States and China, the world's two largest oil consumers, are set to relaunch trade talks this week, although a year after the dispute began there are few signs their differences have narrowed.

Brent crude, the global benchmark, fell 21 cents to $63.90 a barrel by 0818 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 26 cents to $57.40.

"Demand is soft," said Olivier Jakob, analyst at Petromatrix. "Generally, market participants find the market is fairly well balanced and don't seem to be too concerned about any potential supply disruptions."

In a sign that global trade tensions are taking a toll on corporate investment, figures on Monday showed Japan's core machinery orders fell by the most in eight months. The country is the world's fourth-largest user of crude.

"The weaker global economic outlook is keeping oil prices under downward pressure, but tensions in the Middle East are enhancing awareness to possible supply risk and should keep a floor under oil in the medium term," said Stephen Innes, managing partner at Vanguard Markets in Bangkok.

While demand concerns have weighed on the market, Brent has still risen almost 20 percent in 2019 supported by a supply-cut pact led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and Middle East tensions.

OPEC and its allies last week agreed to extend their supply-cutting deal until March 2020.

Rising tensions between Iran and the United States have brought the two countries close to conflict. Last month, President Donald Trump called off air strikes at the last minute in retaliation for Iran shooting down a U.S. drone.

Iran on Monday threatened to restart deactivated centrifuges and step up its enrichment of uranium to 20% in a move that further threatens the 2015 nuclear agreement that Washington abandoned last year.

Oil could also gain support from reports expected to show a drop in U.S. crude inventories.

U.S. crude stockpiles are forecast to fall 3.6 million barrels in a fourth consecutive weekly decline. The first of this week's two supply reports is due at 2030 GMT from the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group.

(Additional reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Alex Lawler

Stocks treated in this article : London Brent Oil, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, WTI
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC -1.03% 205.75 Delayed Quote.23.17%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.18% 64.46 Delayed Quote.16.66%
WTI 0.87% 57.87 Delayed Quote.27.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:55aNine companies set prices for listings on China's Nasdaq-style tech board
RE
04:55aBitcoin near two-week highs, fueled by hopes for Facebook's Libra
RE
04:53aCENTRAL BANK OF TUNISIA : Interbank market exchange rate average
PU
04:48aWCO WORLD CUSTOMS ORGANIZATION : Jointly Organises a Session on Gender on the Occasion of the 2019 Global Review of Aid for Trade
PU
04:44aSTÉPHANE RICHARD : French court clears Orange CEO Richard of wrongdoing in fraud trial
RE
04:39aTemasek portfolio rises at slowest pace in three years, cautious on outlook
RE
04:38aGerman transport, textiles sectors use short-hours facility most - Ifo
RE
04:33aBANK OF BOTSWANA : Berry Pee Bureau de Change Licence
PU
04:31aOil slips to $64 as trade disputes outweigh supply concerns
RE
04:31aOil slips to $64 as trade disputes outweigh supply concerns
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
2BASF SE : BASF shares down 7.2% after heavy profit-warning
3ABB LTD : ABB : pays up to $470 million to ditch solar converter business
4Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic plans to go public - source
5COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank staff react to 18,000 global job cuts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About