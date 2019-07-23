Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Oil slips to around $63 as Iran concerns fade for now

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/23/2019 | 08:46am EDT
An oil well pump jack is seen at an oil field supply yard near Denver

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil slipped to around $63 a barrel on Tuesday as concerns faded for now that rising tensions in the Middle East would escalate and hit oil supplies, compounding the impact of a weaker demand outlook.

Iran's capture of a British oil tanker last week sparked worries about supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, through which about a fifth of the world's oil flows, prompting crude to rally on Monday.

But oil prices have since pared some gains. Brent crude fell 31 cents to $62.95 a barrel by 1227 GMT on Tuesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 23 cents to $55.99.

"The response of oil prices to the seizure of a British oil tanker by armed Iranian forces near the Strait of Hormuz has been amazingly muted so far," said Carsten Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank.

"It appears that the majority of market participants are convinced that there will be no open conflict between the West and Iran," he said.

The tensions come as the United States aims to cut off Iran's oil exports and against the backdrop of supply cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries since the start of the year to prop up prices.

As part of U.S. efforts, Washington has imposed sanctions on Chinese state-run energy company Zhuhai Zhenrong Co Ltd for allegedly violating restrictions imposed on Iran's oil sector.

Despite lower Iranian exports and OPEC's voluntary supply curbs, oil supply is exceeding demand due to strong growth in output from the United States and other non-OPEC producers, according to the International Energy Agency.

A weaker outlook for oil demand because of slowing economic growth has weighed on prices, which are still up by 18% in 2019 helped by the OPEC-led supply pact.

"Although prices had been driven by supply developments in the first half of the year economic considerations are making oil bulls careful this month," said Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM.

Goldman Sachs lowered its 2019 oil demand projection on Sunday, joining other forecasters such as the IEA and OPEC in trimming its outlook for fuel use.

Oil may gain further support from expectations of another drop in U.S. crude inventories in weekly reports due later on Tuesday and on Wednesday. Analysts expect a 3.4 million-barrel drop in crude stocks.

The American Petroleum Institute, an industry group, releases its inventory report at 2030 GMT.

(Additional reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Susan Fenton and Edmund Blair)

By Alex Lawler

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:59aTHE DAILY MACRO BRIEF : Deal reached on US debt, And the new UK Prime Minister is
08:51aKenya's parliament accepts proposal to nationalise Kenya Airways
RE
08:50aBANCO CENTRAL DE CHILE : Short-run Economic Indicators. Figures as of 23 July 2019.
PU
08:46aOil slips to around $63 as Iran concerns fade for now
RE
08:45aOil slips to around $63 as Iran concerns fade for now
RE
08:42aOil slips to around $63 as Iran concerns fade for now
RE
08:40aGONVARRI I CENTRO DE SERVICIOS SL : Solar Steel supplies another 15 MW of its RackSmarT® fixed Tilt structure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
PU
08:40aBrazil 12-Month Inflation Slows to 3.27% in Mid-July as Fuel Prices Declined
DJ
08:32aBITCOIN HYPER : Launches the World's Fastest Bitcoin, a Cryptocurrency for Real World Use
PR
08:26aBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Inch Higher After White House Reaches Debt-ceiling Pact
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Trump agrees to prompt responses to license requests for Huawei sales
2UBS GROUP : Diversity helps UBS defy banking gloom with profit rise
3STOXX EUROPE 600 : Carmakers drive Europe higher, Johnson batters sterling
4BP PLC : COMMODITIES REPORT : BP Boosts Bet on Biofuels
5CONTINENTAL AG : CONTINENTAL : Cuts 2019 Outlook on Global Car Production Slump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group